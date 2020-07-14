Judge bribery scheme fails

Fuller said an unnamed law enforcement officer confirmed Fly was often at the Judge A’s courtroom, where Fly has a civil case pending.

Fuller alleges there were multiple phone contacts last year between Fly and Judge A and “the contacts between the two tended to support the statements of the informants.”

Fuller said the FBI arranged last November or December to have an undercover FBI agent meet Fly to arrange getting an accused criminal put in a work-release program or home detention, rather than prison.

Fuller said the undercover agent paid Fly $600 when Fly demanded money in return for speaking to Judge A about that case. She said the exchange of money was recorded on audio and video surveillance equipment.

But the government alleges Fly got cold feet later that same day, sending the undercover agent text messages including one that stated, “I do not pay no judge. I.....work with the lawyer, and I take donations.

The government said Fly’s claim that he runs a “mentor” counseling program is a coverup.