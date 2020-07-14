Judge bribery scheme fails

HAMMOND — A sting operation aimed at an allegedly corrupt Northern Indiana state judge has snared a 52-year-old Michigan City man.
But no judge.
A public corruption task force arrested Ryan Fly, 52, of Michigan City, Monday.
A U.S. District Court magistrate made public Monday a 10-page affidavit made by Special FBI Agent Patricia M. Fuller. It lays out details of a nearly yearlong investigation.
It identifies Fly as the purported middleman who would solicit bribes from the families of criminal defendants and share it with a state court judge identified in court papers only as “Judge A.”
It alleges the judge would free defendants from jail or reduce their sentences in exchange for the cash.
The document states an undercover FBI agent paid Fly $600 late last year in return for Fly’s promise that Judge A would reduce the sentence of a man identified only as the brother of a confidential FBI informant.
However, authorities allege Fly started backing out of the arrangement only hours after accepting the money and backed out of promises he could influence the judge.
The affidavit state Judge A hasn’t given the preferential sentencing Fly promised.
Judge A hasn’t been charged with any criminal wrongdoing.
But Fly is charged with stealing the $600 buy money he has allegedly refused to return to the government.
Fly appeared Monday, by a video teleconference link, before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar, who released Fly on bond and granted him a court-appointed defense attorney.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip C. Benson, who has prosecuted several public corruption cases in the Region, is identified as the lead attorney for the prosecution.
Fuller stated in her affidavit she works with a task force of state and local law enforcement officers in Northwest Indiana who investigate corruption in all branches of government.
She stated that last September, the task force received tips that “an Indiana State Court Judge in the Northern District of Indiana (Judge A), was allegedly taking cash bribes in order to reduce bonds or sentences for current inmates or defendants who appeared in Judge A's courtroom.”
The Northern District of Indiana covers 32 counties and includes Northwest Indiana, South Bend and Fort Wayne.
Fuller alleges a local law enforcement officer overheard jail inmates asking others on the phone to pay Fly to help them out of jail or win leniency in their criminal case.
Fuller said an unnamed law enforcement officer confirmed Fly was often at the Judge A’s courtroom, where Fly has a civil case pending.
Fuller alleges there were multiple phone contacts last year between Fly and Judge A and “the contacts between the two tended to support the statements of the informants.”
Fuller said the FBI arranged last November or December to have an undercover FBI agent meet Fly to arrange getting an accused criminal put in a work-release program or home detention, rather than prison.
Fuller said the undercover agent paid Fly $600 when Fly demanded money in return for speaking to Judge A about that case. She said the exchange of money was recorded on audio and video surveillance equipment.
But the government alleges Fly got cold feet later that same day, sending the undercover agent text messages including one that stated, “I do not pay no judge. I.....work with the lawyer, and I take donations.
The government said Fly’s claim that he runs a “mentor” counseling program is a coverup.
Fuller alleges Fly later promised to return the $600, but never did, even after the FBI confronted him June 17 at the Michigan City Police Department with video evidence of Fly receiving the cash from the undercover FBI agent.
Fly is scheduled to return July 29 to federal court for a status hearing in his theft case.
