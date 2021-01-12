Judge cites conflict, steps aside in Valpo affordable housing dispute

The owner of property immediately to the north, identified in documents as Jeff DeRubbo operating as JJD Properties LLC, stopped the momentum on Sept. 25 by filing a lawsuit seeking to reverse the BZA's decision.

The lawsuit argues there was deficient findings of fact for the variances and no substantial evidence supporting the variances.

DeRubbo has declined to comment when contacted by The Times.

But in a letter to the city ahead of the BZA meeting, he said he decided to purchase his two commercial buildings at 104 and 200 Billings St. in 2015 after researching and learning the property to the south was zoned general commercial.

He said he invested more than $250,000 to rehabilitate his buildings and they have remained rented for the past four years.

"I do not understand why the city would want a multifamily building built directly by the railroad tracks," he wrote. "The noise pollution is extremely loud and the lot was once used to repair oil containers."

DeRubbo raised concerns about the environmental impact of the former business and trains on the soil in the area.