Judge denies sheriff's motion to dismiss indictment

CROWN POINT — A special judge rejected the Lake County sheriff's motion to dismiss his indictment on a felony count of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. was indicted by a grand jury in January. His attorneys, Paul Stracci and Michael Woods, asked the specially appointed judge to throw out the case, accusing Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco and an Indiana State Police commander of unduly and unfair influence on the neutrality of the grand jury proceedings.

"On Feb. 16, 2022, the defendant by counsel filed a motion to dismiss," Special Judge Jeryl F. Leach wrote in a ruling Monday. "A hearing was held on March 7, 2022. At the conclusion of the hearing, the court took the matter under advisement. Having considered the defendant's motion to dismiss and the state's response, the court now denies the defendant's motion to dismiss."

Martinez is accused of driving more than 50 mph over the posted speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville, as well as failing to stop for two Crown Point police officers who were chasing his vehicle with their sirens blaring.

He was driving an unmarked Jeep TrackHawk at the time.

Martinez has denied the charges.

Stracci and Woods had argued the indictment should be dismissed because of a "flagrant" impingement on the independent judgment of the grand jurors that interfered with the detached tone the proceedings are supposed to have.

Levco's co-counsel, David Thomas, argued during the hearing that Levco ensured the grand jury proceedings against Martinez were fair, even instructing them they could consider lesser charges.

Woods argued that the Indiana State Police commander gave a legal opinion about reckless driving when on the stand, while Thomas countered that the comments were appropriate as he was qualified to testify as an expert witness.

After hearing both sides, Leach took time to do further research of his own.

A jury trial on the case is set to begin on April 11.

If convicted of a felony charge, Martinez would be automatically removed from elected office under state law.

