Judge dismisses female cop's harassment claim

HAMMOND — A federal judge has dismissed a female Hammond police officer’s claims of sexual harassment against the city of Hammond.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon issued a decision Thursday the city isn’t liable to pay damages to Cpl. Denise Szany for alleged rough treatment she received in 2016 at the hands of former Hammond Cpl. Jamie Garcia.

Attorney Christopher Cooper, who represents Szany, said early Friday he is frustrated about the ruling and intends to appeal it.

The judge states in his 50-page ruling, “I have no doubt that this was a terrible experience for Szany. The conduct described was highly inappropriate and shouldn’t have happened anywhere, let alone in the workplace.

“I understand her anger and frustration. The problem is, the evidence presented, taken in a light most favorable to Szany, just does not add up to a meritorious federal claim,” Simon wrote.

The judge said Szany can still sue Garcia in state court, but cannot put Hammond city officials on trial on her claim the Hammond Police Department was a hostile work environment for her.

Cooper said he intends to sue Garcia in state court. “The justice system must give women the respect they deserve.”