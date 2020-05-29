Judge dismisses female cop's harassment claim

HAMMOND — A federal judge has dismissed a female Hammond police officer’s claims of sexual harassment against the city of Hammond.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon issued a decision Thursday the city isn’t liable to pay damages to Cpl. Denise Szany for alleged rough treatment she received in 2016 at the hands of former Hammond Cpl. Jamie Garcia.
Attorney Christopher Cooper, who represents Szany, said early Friday he is frustrated about the ruling and intends to appeal it.
The judge states in his 50-page ruling, “I have no doubt that this was a terrible experience for Szany. The conduct described was highly inappropriate and shouldn’t have happened anywhere, let alone in the workplace.
“I understand her anger and frustration. The problem is, the evidence presented, taken in a light most favorable to Szany, just does not add up to a meritorious federal claim,” Simon wrote.
The judge said Szany can still sue Garcia in state court, but cannot put Hammond city officials on trial on her claim the Hammond Police Department was a hostile work environment for her.
Cooper said he intends to sue Garcia in state court. “The justice system must give women the respect they deserve.”
The judge said there was no evidence of severe or pervasive harassment against her and Hammond promptly investigated the situation, disciplined Garcia and successfully kept Garcia and Szany apart afterward.
Szany, a 14-year veteran of the Hammond police force, filed suit three years ago over an incident involving her and Garcia, a 12-year veteran of the department. It happened around 11 p.m. Oct. 19, 2016, in a police briefing room as she was preparing to start her shift.
Court papers state Garcia walked up and grabbed her by the collar of her uniform vest. She told him to “get your hands off me” and shoved Garcia away.
Garcia then slapped her on the buttocks with his open hand. She reported the incident to her acting supervisor.
Garcia has maintained the incident was just innocent “horse play.”
An internal police investigation concluded, a month later, Garcia had violated department rules of professional conduct and he was ordered suspended five days without pay.
Garcia resigned from the force last year following complaints from two young women that he spoke inappropriately about sex and inappropriately touched them during the police ride along.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.