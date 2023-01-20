Judge imprisons women for child-abuse death

CROWN POINT — Two Merrillville women are going to prison for child abuse that resulted in the death of a 10-year-old two years ago.

Lake Criminal court Judge Gina Jones imposed a 25-year sentence Friday for Rachel Wright and a 35-year sentence Thursday for Rachel’s wife, April Wright.

The women pleaded guilty late last year to neglect of Leviticus Kuchta that resulted in catastrophic injury to him and his death in October 2020.

The victim was a brother to April Wright, formerly known as April Kuchta.

The victim passed into the care of his sister in 2020 because his mother has been serving a six-year prison term since 2018 for her conviction in Porter Superior Court for drug dealing.

His grandmother became his legal guardian. When the grandmother’s husband died in August 2020, April Wright volunteered to watch the boy at her home in the 7100 block of Fillmore Court in Merrillville.

Police said the grandmother attempted to regain custody of the boy later that fall, but April Wright refused, claiming that Leviticus didn't feel well and had COVID-19.

Police allege that instead of acting as caregivers, April and Rachel Wright beat the boy for several weeks.

Police were dispatched Oct. 12, 2020, to the Wrights' home to investigate the report of an unresponsive child.

Police said they found Leviticus dead on his bed and described the residence's living conditions as "deplorable.”

An examination disclosed that the boy had suffered a dislocated spine and jaw, blunt-force trauma, and wounds over much of his body for which he had not received any medical care — although makeup had been applied to cover up his facial injuries.

The women initially told police that Leviticus had fallen off a dirt bike while riding in a field behind their home shortly before his death.

Police said they found a dirt bike outside the house, but it appeared to have been unused for some time because its engine wouldn’t start and neighbors said they had never seen Leviticus ride a dirt bike.

The women admitted in their guilty pleas that each had injured the boy.

April Wright also admitted to violating the terms of probation in a previous domestic battery case.

“April has expressed remorse over this," her attorney, Patrick Young, said. "She will appeal her sentence."