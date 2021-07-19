Judge: Indiana University can require COVID-19 vaccinations

"We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return," the university said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester."

Bopp said he would ask an appeals court to block the university's policy from taking effect.

"An admitted IU student's right to attend IU cannot be conditioned on the student waiving their rights to bodily integrity, bodily autonomy, and consent to medical treatment like IU has done here," he said.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in federal courts in Connecticut and California, Bopp said. College officials across the country have struggled with whether they have the authority to require student vaccinations, which some see as key to returning campus to in-person classes and other normal activities.

Indiana law currently requires students at state residential colleges and universities to get immunized for six diseases — diphtheria, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella and meningitis. Students in public K-12 schools are required to get vaccinated for an additional five diseases.