Judge Murray to retire; commission seeks applications for replacement

After more than 20 years on the bench, Judge Clarence Murray plans to retire Jan. 1.
The Indiana Supreme Court on Monday announced Murray's retirement from Lake Superior Court, Criminal Division, Room 2 and said the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is beginning the process of selecting a new judge.
Murray was appointed by former Gov. Frank O'Bannon on May 21, 1999, to replace Judge James Letsinger, according to Times archives and the Supreme Court. His current term of office expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Murray notified the high court in March he would be unable to perform the duties of his office because of health reasons.
The Supreme Court appointed former Michael Pagano, a former magistrate in Lake Superior Court County Division, to serve in Murray's place.
When Pagano stepped down in June, the high court appointed attorney Jamise Perkins.
Indiana Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, who chairs the commission, announced applications for the position are now available online and must be submitted through the Indiana Courts Portal by noon Sept. 21.
The list of applicants will be released after the deadline.
The commission, which was established by the Indiana General Assembly in 1973, is required to submit to Gov. Eric Holcomb "the three most highly qualified candidates from among all those eligible" for appointment when a vacancy arises.
The commission plans to meet in October in Crown Point to interview the applicants.
