Judge orders federal agency to revisit whether dairy farm is subject to Clean Water Act

A federal judge last week ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revisit its decision that a dairy farm recently constructed in the Kankakee River basin in Newton County was not subject to the Clean Water Act.
The Hoosier Environmental Council, Indiana Audubon Society and several residents of Lake Village filed a Clean Water Act citizen lawsuit against Texas-based Natural Prairie Dairy and the Army Corps of Engineers in July 2019.
The organizations said Natural Prairie Dairy violated the Clean Water Act when it installed drainage tiles and filled ditches, some of which flow into the Kankakee River, while building its concentrated animal-feeding operation.
Natural Prairie Dairy did not contact the Army Corps to determine if the land and ditches were subject to federal regulation until nearly two years after the work was completed, following complaints from residents and the Hoosier Environmental Council, the organizations said.
The Army Corps "summarily concluded that the land is not a wetland, and the ditches were not jurisdictional waters — effectively legitimizing Natural Prairie's activities after-the-fact and eliminating the need for Natural Prairie to obtain a federal permit to build its CAFO," said Kim Ferraro, senior staff attorney for the Hoosier Environmental Council.
U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty determined the corps' administrative jurisdictional determination was "arbitrary and capricious," because it was not supported by facts in the administrative record. He remanded the decision to the corps for further consideration.
"The district court's 37-page opinion is a decisive legal victory for the protection of wetlands, which the court rightly acknowledged 'are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, comparable to rain forests and coral reefs … not simply moist patches of earth,'" Ferraro said. "The Army Corps gave Natural Prairie a free pass for attempting to evade regulation by destroying sensitive wetland areas and tributaries of the Kankakee River and then asking for permission only when its activities were later discovered and brought to light by HEC. The court's decision makes clear that such conduct is not OK, and that the Army Corps cannot just look the other way but must do its job."
The area where Natural Prairie Dairy built its operation, which includes 4,350 cows and a 9-acre waste lagoon, is in "one of the most ecologically sensitive and historically significant areas in the state," the organizations said.
The land is in the former lakebed of Beaver Lake, which was the largest natural lake in Indiana until it was drained in the early 1900s to create farmland.
The area was part of the Grand Kankakee Marsh, dubbed the "Everglades of the North," which once stretched nearly a million acres across northern Indiana and Illinois, the organizations said.
In recent years, The Nature Conservancy restored wetlands and native prairie at the nearby Kankakee Sands, which borders Natural Prairie Dairy's property. Kankakee Sands is composed of more than 7,000 acres and is home to about "87 rare, threatened, or endangered species," the judge wrote.
To drain Beaver Lake, several large ditches and drainage canals were constructed to move water into the Kankakee River, Leichty wrote. Two of the ditches, Lawler Ditch and Bogus Island Ditch, and several small ditches are on Natural Prairie Dairy's land.
"Natural Prairie's filling activities were so invasive that when the inspector came to see the site and meet with Natural Prairie's owner and his attorney ... he was able to access only one small portion of a lateral ditch left unfilled," the judge wrote.
Though the inspector "noted the historical existence of wetlands at the site" and reviewed 14 aerial photographs taken between 1938 and 2017, he went on to find no wetlands at the property.
"The corps assumed, without seeming support or analysis, that Natural Prairie's land was prior converted cropland," the judge wrote.
Leichty determined the inspector failed to describe the previous drainage system, Natural Prairie's new drainage system, how the systems were designed to function and whether they were effective in removing wetland hydrology from the area.
The conclusion was reached "without any consideration of the hydrology of the land before Natural Prairie's alteration," the judge said.
"The court's review of the administrative record leaves substantial gaps from the data the corps used to the conclusion the corps made," Leichty wrote. "These gaps are so significant that the court is left with the firm conviction that the corps did not follow its own guidance and procedures when it concluded that Natural Prairie's land was prior converted cropland before Natural Prairie's alterations."
