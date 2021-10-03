Judge orders federal agency to revisit whether dairy farm is subject to Clean Water Act

"The district court's 37-page opinion is a decisive legal victory for the protection of wetlands, which the court rightly acknowledged 'are among the most productive ecosystems in the world, comparable to rain forests and coral reefs … not simply moist patches of earth,'" Ferraro said. "The Army Corps gave Natural Prairie a free pass for attempting to evade regulation by destroying sensitive wetland areas and tributaries of the Kankakee River and then asking for permission only when its activities were later discovered and brought to light by HEC. The court's decision makes clear that such conduct is not OK, and that the Army Corps cannot just look the other way but must do its job."

The area where Natural Prairie Dairy built its operation, which includes 4,350 cows and a 9-acre waste lagoon, is in "one of the most ecologically sensitive and historically significant areas in the state," the organizations said.

The land is in the former lakebed of Beaver Lake, which was the largest natural lake in Indiana until it was drained in the early 1900s to create farmland.

The area was part of the Grand Kankakee Marsh, dubbed the "Everglades of the North," which once stretched nearly a million acres across northern Indiana and Illinois, the organizations said.