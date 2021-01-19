Judge: Plea deals in Schererville homicide were 'a gift' for defendants

CROWN POINT — A Schererville woman shot to death during a robbery in 2012 enjoyed making others happy and left behind two young children, one of whom will never know her mother, her family said.
Jacqueline Gardner, 24, died May 19, 2012, when three men robbed her and her boyfriend as Gardner arrived home from work to her apartment in the 8000 block of Alpine Lane, court records allege.
William Blasingame III, 39, of Harvey, Illinois, and Stephen L. Henderson, of Gary, each pleaded guilty last year to planning with Michael A. Craig Jr., of Merrillville, to rob Gardner. Craig has pleaded not guilty.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas recently sentenced Blasingame and Henderson to 10-year terms each, the maximum under their plea agreements.
'That awful call'
Gardner's mother said she left behind two children, a 4-year-old and an 8-month-old who was still breastfeeding when Gardner was killed.
"It's been almost nine years now that we received that awful call," Joan Gardner said.
She said she missed the way her daughter lit up a room. Jacqueline Gardener used to say if she made one person happy, she had done her job for that day, Joan Gardner said.
The family had to say goodbye to Gardner on a metal cart at the hospital, she said.
"I just can't understand why Mr. Henderson had to kill my daughter," she said.
Henderson's attorney, Scott King, said Blasingame accused Henderson of shooting Gardner twice with a shotgun, but Henderson disputes that account.
There was no evidence in the case to prove who pulled the trigger, Cappas said.
Joan Gardner said the justice system had failed her family, because the defendants each pleaded guilty to a lesser crime of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, not murder.
Cappas told both men, during separate sentencing hearings last week and Tuesday, that their attorneys had served them well and that their plea agreements were "a gift."
If the men were convicted of murder at trial, they could have been facing 45 to 65 years instead of 10 years, he said.
Cappas sentenced Blasingame to eight and a half years in prison, followed by year and a half in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.
With credit for about two years already served in jail, plus good time, Henderson will serve another year and a half in prison before entering the work-release program.
Henderson was sentenced to 10 years, with nine years in prison and one year in the Lake County Community Corrections program. With credit for about three years already served and good time, he will serve more than a year before entering the work-release program.
'You've got to know'
Defense attorney Matthew LaTulip said Blasingame was duped into robbing Gardner by Henderson.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said Blasingame used his family car and had information about the location of Gardner's apartment on his phone.
"This was a man who played a very active role in making sure this robbery was carried out," she said.
Cappas rejected the idea that Blasingame was coerced by Henderson.
"You've got to know at age 30 if you go somewhere with a gun to rob someone, somebody could get shot," he said.
Gardner's boyfriend held himself out as a marijuana dealer, but Gardner was not responsible for his behavior, Wardrip said.
"Jacqueline Gardner lost her life because this defendant and his associates wanted to make a quick buck," she said.
Blasingame and Henderson each told the judge they've tried to live a better life since Gardner's slaying. They each apologized to Gardner's family and their own families.
Cappas said Blasingame's multiple contacts with law enforcement over the years because of domestic battery reports reflected badly on his character.
Though he may not have been convicted in those cases, "something happened there," the judge said.
"You and Mr. Henderson kill a woman for $85 and leave her children motherless," Cappas told Blasingame. "I can't give probation."
Craig is next due in court Jan. 26. He previously agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, LaTulip said.