Judge: Plea deals in Schererville homicide were 'a gift' for defendants

"I just can't understand why Mr. Henderson had to kill my daughter," she said.

Henderson's attorney, Scott King, said Blasingame accused Henderson of shooting Gardner twice with a shotgun, but Henderson disputes that account.

There was no evidence in the case to prove who pulled the trigger, Cappas said.

Joan Gardner said the justice system had failed her family, because the defendants each pleaded guilty to a lesser crime of conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, not murder.

Cappas told both men, during separate sentencing hearings last week and Tuesday, that their attorneys had served them well and that their plea agreements were "a gift."

If the men were convicted of murder at trial, they could have been facing 45 to 65 years instead of 10 years, he said.

Cappas sentenced Blasingame to eight and a half years in prison, followed by year and a half in the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program.

With credit for about two years already served in jail, plus good time, Henderson will serve another year and a half in prison before entering the work-release program.