Judge rejects man's bid for new trial in police officer's 1980 murder

Though the Court of Appeals upheld Hill's conviction, it remanded the case to Vasquez for resentencing. Vasquez reduced Hill's sentence from 47 years to 40 years in prison during a hearing in June.

The summary the defense attorneys said they recently discovered was written by retired Hammond Detective Capt. Michael Solan Jr., records show.

Solan's summary indicated witness LeRoy Ford initially did not identify a maroon Oldsmobile for police, but Ford later testified at trial that he immediately identified the car as the vehicle he saw Hill's co-defendant Pierre Catlett enter shortly after the homicide, defense attorneys wrote.

Villarreal argued Hill's jury considered nearly 200 pieces of evidence during a one-week trial and found Hill guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Even if the jury disregarded all testimony from Leroy Ford, there was overwhelming and sufficient evidence against James Hill, and the jury would reach the same result and convict James Hill," Villarreal wrote.

In addition, Ford testified he saw Catlett enter the Oldsmobile but was never asked at trial to identify Hill as a suspect, Villarreal wrote.

Brown said Tuesday that Hill plans to appeal Vasquez's latest decision.