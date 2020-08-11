Judge rejects man's bid for new trial in police officer's 1980 murder

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge on Monday denied a bid for a new trial filed by a man convicted in 2018 of taking part in the murder of an off-duty Hammond police officer nearly 40 years ago.
Attorneys for James Hill, 57, wrote in a motion filed last month they recently learned of a detective's written summary, which they said called the credibility of a witness into question.
Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal filed a response Thursday in which he wrote the summary was not exculpatory in nature, nor was the state obligated to turn it over to defense attorneys Scott King and Russell Brown as part of discovery.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez agreed with Villarreal, writing in an order Monday the Indiana Court of Appeals' decision last fall to uphold Hill's conviction was final and the "purported 'newly discovered evidence' is insufficient to warrant a new trial."
Vasquez wrote Hill's motion for relief was not proper given the current status of the case.
Hill was convicted in August 2018 of murder in perpetration of a robbery for the shooting death of off-duty Hammond Officer Lawrence J. Pucalik, 33, on Nov. 14, 1980, inside the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at 3830 179th St. in Hammond.
Hill's co-defendant, Pierre Catlett, 66, has pleaded guilty and is still awaiting trial.
Though the Court of Appeals upheld Hill's conviction, it remanded the case to Vasquez for resentencing. Vasquez reduced Hill's sentence from 47 years to 40 years in prison during a hearing in June.
The summary the defense attorneys said they recently discovered was written by retired Hammond Detective Capt. Michael Solan Jr., records show.
Solan's summary indicated witness LeRoy Ford initially did not identify a maroon Oldsmobile for police, but Ford later testified at trial that he immediately identified the car as the vehicle he saw Hill's co-defendant Pierre Catlett enter shortly after the homicide, defense attorneys wrote.
Villarreal argued Hill's jury considered nearly 200 pieces of evidence during a one-week trial and found Hill guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
"Even if the jury disregarded all testimony from Leroy Ford, there was overwhelming and sufficient evidence against James Hill, and the jury would reach the same result and convict James Hill," Villarreal wrote.
In addition, Ford testified he saw Catlett enter the Oldsmobile but was never asked at trial to identify Hill as a suspect, Villarreal wrote.
Brown said Tuesday that Hill plans to appeal Vasquez's latest decision.
"This is the second time that Solan has withheld evidence from Mr. Hill's defense," he said. "This first one resulted in Mr. Hill spending 15 years in prison before his conviction was overturned. We are hopeful that Mr. Hill will ultimately be successful this time as well."
Hill and a co-defendant were convicted in the 1980s in a Hammond rape case. Their convictions were later overturned because of modern DNA analysis and prosecutors' decision to withhold evidence, including that the rape victim was hypnotized to sharpen her memory of the attack.
