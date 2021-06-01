Judge rules for city in VU parking suit

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University’s lawsuit against the city has been dismissed, paving the way for two of the Uptown East apartment buildings to be converted into affordable housing.

The two buildings face Lincolnway, with businesses remaining on the ground floor. The upper floors, which had been used for student housing, will be renovated for use as apartments.

The university had sued the city, saying the project would have inadequate parking for residents, creating problems for VU.

Porter Superior Court Judge Michael Fish dismissed the lawsuit Friday, leaving open the opportunity for the university to appeal the decision.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond late Friday to an email seeking comment and was not available Tuesday.

Mayor Matt Murphy said he appreciated Fish’s decision.

“My hope is Valparaiso University will now focus its energy on helping our community workforce instead of more needless litigation,” Murphy said.

“President Jose Padilla recently spoke about building bridges and consensus within the Valparaiso community,” Murphy said. “This would be a good opportunity to start.”