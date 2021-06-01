 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge rules for city in VU parking suit
urgent

Judge rules for city in VU parking suit

Judge rules for city in VU parking suit

This building on East Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso and the building to the left would be converted into mixed-use buildings for businesses on the ground floor and affordable housing on higher floors. The residential portion had been student housing.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University’s lawsuit against the city has been dismissed, paving the way for two of the Uptown East apartment buildings to be converted into affordable housing.

The two buildings face Lincolnway, with businesses remaining on the ground floor. The upper floors, which had been used for student housing, will be renovated for use as apartments.

The university had sued the city, saying the project would have inadequate parking for residents, creating problems for VU.

Porter Superior Court Judge Michael Fish dismissed the lawsuit Friday, leaving open the opportunity for the university to appeal the decision.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

A university spokesperson did not immediately respond late Friday to an email seeking comment and was not available Tuesday.

Mayor Matt Murphy said he appreciated Fish’s decision.

“My hope is Valparaiso University will now focus its energy on helping our community workforce instead of more needless litigation,” Murphy said.

“President Jose Padilla recently spoke about building bridges and consensus within the Valparaiso community,” Murphy said. “This would be a good opportunity to start.”

In Fish’s ruling, the judge took issue with VU’s claim that parking congestion could create safety concerns for the university. If parking becomes a problem, that would be a concern for the whole public, not just VU, he wrote.

“The greater concern for Valparaiso University, and the crux of their argument, is the idea a parking shortage imposes a burden or obligation upon Valparaiso University,” Fish wrote. “Parking overflow is a ubiquitous neighborhood concern, but not a special injury unique to Valparaiso University.”

As for the university’s concerns that limited parking could result in vehicle owners being parked illegally on VU property, there are solutions available, Fish wrote.

“If people chose to park illegally on university property, and if Valparaiso chose to enforce its “permit only” access, it might write tickets or tag cars for towing or both. However, if people pay the tickets, the cost of writing the ticket is offset,” the judge wrote. Similarly, the vehicle owner pays the cost of towing.

VU also could create “pay” lots to sell parking to new area residents and turn the need for overflow parking into a money-maker, Fish wrote.

The affordable housing project is aimed at helping the city’s workers find affordable housing and helping the developers of those buildings get a profitable occupancy rate. The dismal occupancy rate in those buildings, especially after VU’s law school closed, posed a problem for the developers, Murphy has said.

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon weighing how to help Afghans who aided US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts