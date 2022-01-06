Judge sets deadline for filing of capital murder charges

HAMMOND — A judge is giving federal prosecutors 12 weeks to decide whether a couple of motorcycle club members should be tried on capital murder charges.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on Monday gave the U.S. Department of Justice a deadline on whether to pursue the death penalty against Ronnie E. Major or Antoine J. Gates.
The 51-year-old Major and 44-year-old Gates, both of Gary, are pleading not guilty to murder-for-hire charges.
They stand accused of carrying out the premeditated killing of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Blair was inside a diner at 24th and Broadway in Gary during the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2010, when Gates allegedly entered and killed her in a barrage of gunfire.
The federal grand jury indictment — pursued by the U.S. attorney’s office in Hammond — alleges Major paid Gates $10,000 to kill Blair to prevent her from testifying against Major at an upcoming Lake Criminal Court attempted murder trial in Crown Point.
Prosecutors allege Major and Gates worked out the deal at the Sin City Deciples' clubhouse near Eighth and Virginia in downtown Gary where both were members.
The murder charges the two men face make them eligible to be tried for capital murder, although it remain unclear whether federal prosecutors will really pursue the ultimate penalty.
The U.S. attorney’s office, a branch of the U.S. Justice Department, has applied for permission to do so from Justice officials in Washington, D. C.
It is a time-consuming process involving advice from a committee of senior justice officials and the deputy U.S. attorney and needs final approval by the U.S. attorney general himself.
Judge Simon is giving prosecutors until April 25 this year to complete that process.
However, the last such death penalty assessment — involving a drug gang related murder — took nearly two years to complete.
And the Justice Department is in the midst of a year-long reassessment of its death penalty policies to remove any systematic racial bias or other arbitrary factors.
Major and Gates have been waiting years for their day in court.
The Lake County prosecutor’s office first charged the pair with Blair’s homicide back in 2016, but the state case bogged down in delays because state prosecutors couldn’t pin down credible evidence to prove who committed the crime.
Federal authorities arrested Major and Gates last August on the current murder charges. Major’s federal court defense attorneys asked Judge Simon last month to release Major on bond.
They argued the new federal murder charge is no stronger than the one that languished for years in state court.
Judge Simon heard arguments from defense attorneys Adam Tavitas and Mark Psimos and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Nozick on Monday before deciding he would keep Major in federal detention pending a jury trial, now set to begin Nov. 7, 2022.