Judge urges attorney to make deal in disabled veterans theft case because of COVID backlog
CROWN POINT — A jury trial was continued Thursday until October for a man charged with stealing $40,000 from a Disabled American Veterans chapter.

Kent M. Proctor, 69, of Gary, appeared by teleconference before Lake Criminal Court Judge Michael Pagano, who suggested attorneys attempt to resolve the case without going to trial.

Pagano, defense attorney Susan Severtson and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie discussed a backlog created by the ongoing COVID shutdown as they worked to set a new trial date.

Proctor had been scheduled to stand trial next month on felony theft charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

"We may have to take a triage approach that most people would not like," Pagano said. "We're going to be facing a new reality that nobody is going to be happy with."

Pagano asked Brandewie if members of the veterans group shared a goal of getting their money back above all else. Brandewie said that was among their goals.

Pagano suggested a pretrial diversion agreement with a requirement that Proctor pay restitution to "make this go away." However, he said he understood members of the veterans group also have rights in the case.

Pagano set Proctor's pretrial hearing for Sept. 24 and scheduled a jury trial to begin Oct. 13.

