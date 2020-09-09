Judge vacates murder conviction, grants new trial after jury sees inadmissible evidence

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was granted a new trial Tuesday, after a judge determined jurors who convicted him last month of murdering a man were shown inadmissible evidence.
Montel R. Brooks, 27, is now scheduled to again stand trial Oct. 19 on charges alleging he fatally shot 25-year-old Louis Watson, of Gary, about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 5, 2018, as Watson played a video game in Brooks' home in the Delaney housing complex in Gary.
A Lake County jury previously deliberated about 2 1/2 hours before finding him guilty of murder Aug. 26. The jury also convicted Brooks of a firearm enhancement, which could have added five to 20 years to his sentence.
Brooks' attorney, Adam Tavitas, said Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins granted his motion for a mistrial because the state's exhibit book, which contained information not admitted into evidence for trial purposes, was inadvertently given to jurors as they deliberated.
"There was no ill will on anyone's part," Tavitas said. "It was just an honest mistake."
Brooks, Watson and several other men were at Brooks' home when Brooks allegedly emerged from a bedroom and shot Watson with an AK-47 rifle, a witness at trial testified.
Brooks is accused of fleeing the home before police arrived and found Watson dead on Brooks' couch.
Perkins set Brooks' pretrial conference for Oct. 7.
