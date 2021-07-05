 Skip to main content
Judge won't change mind on Valparaiso University lawsuit
This building on East Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso and the building to the left would be converted into mixed-use buildings for businesses on the ground floor and affordable housing on higher floors. The residential portion had been student housing.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University’s attempt to change Porter Superior Court Judge Michael Fish’s mind in its lawsuit against the city and developer regarding the Uptown development has failed.

Fish denied the university’s motion the same day it was filed.

“Their 30-day clock is ticking,” City Attorney Patrick Lyp said Friday. Valpo spokeswoman Nicole Niemi said the university plans to appeal.

“What was telling was how quickly Judge Fish dismissed it,” Lyp said. “That in my world is a rather unusual move.”

“To date they’ve spent more time with lawyers than collaborating with the city,” Lyp said.

Fish dismissed the lawsuit May 28. In his ruling, he said the university's concerns about parking in that area are easily dealt with by either ticketing cars parked illegally or setting up a paid parking lot near the mixed-use complex for residents to use.

The city plans to convert two of the Uptown buildings on East Lincolnway into affordable housing for the city’s workforce, helping to meet a need identified in a comprehensive housing study done for the city. Commercial use of the ground floor of those buildings would continue.

The buildings have been used for housing Valparaiso students, especially married students, but vacancy rates have been high, especially since the law school closed, developers have said.

Valparaiso's primary complaint, expressed in its legal battle, is that using the apartments for the city’s residents rather than for students will require more parking than the development currently has. The Uptown complex is adjacent to campus.

In the university’s motion to correct errors — to try to get Fish to change his mind — VU’s attorneys noted that while university police can ticket cars on city streets, the revenue from those parking tickets goes to the city, not the university. Only fines for cars parked on the university’s private streets go to VU.

Also, the cost to monitor parking isn’t covered by revenue generated by fines, Valpo said. “The university doesn’t have any enforcement mechanism unless the violator is affiliated with the university,” VU’s motion said.

“In any event, the university’s actions to enforce parking on and off campus are not for the purpose of generating revenue but to maintain reasonable access to its campus and a safe environment on and near the university,” the motion said.

Lyp said the city has been perplexed by Valparaiso's position against the project.

“I think there are many avenues for them to have this a win-win,” he said.

From our vantage point this is a worthwhile project,” Lyp said. “To us this is a perfect project in a perfect location.”

“Now that this latest attempt to delay the Uptown workforce housing project has been rejected by the court, the city looks forward to seeing the project completed,” he said.

