Judge won't change mind on Valparaiso University lawsuit

Valparaiso's primary complaint, expressed in its legal battle, is that using the apartments for the city’s residents rather than for students will require more parking than the development currently has. The Uptown complex is adjacent to campus.

In the university’s motion to correct errors — to try to get Fish to change his mind — VU’s attorneys noted that while university police can ticket cars on city streets, the revenue from those parking tickets goes to the city, not the university. Only fines for cars parked on the university’s private streets go to VU.

Also, the cost to monitor parking isn’t covered by revenue generated by fines, Valpo said. “The university doesn’t have any enforcement mechanism unless the violator is affiliated with the university,” VU’s motion said.

“In any event, the university’s actions to enforce parking on and off campus are not for the purpose of generating revenue but to maintain reasonable access to its campus and a safe environment on and near the university,” the motion said.

Lyp said the city has been perplexed by Valparaiso's position against the project.

“I think there are many avenues for them to have this a win-win,” he said.