Juneteenth offers occasion for reflection

As this year's observance approaches, Christian said he is sharing the message that people are hurting because of what happened in Minneapolis with George Floyd, a black man alleged to have been killed during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

And people can learn lessons from Floyd's death, Christian said.

"We can't bring him back from death but we can learn about what the officer did and understand those type of things will not be tolerated," he said.

Christian is not in favor of defunding police, but rather favors more training.

"We need to come to the table and scan our police officers a little better and not just put anyone on the street. Defunding is not going to help. Matter of fact we need more funding in regard to training of police officers," Christian said.

Christian said he can remember discussing racial issues with friends over 35 years ago.