Juneteenth offers occasion for reflection

Lessons will be learned from the death of George Floyd, said Gary resident Raymond Christian.
"Racial injustice is something that cannot go overlooked any longer," Christian said.
Christian was named director of the Juneteenth observance in Indiana in 2010, as part of state legislation recognizing the day and urging creation of a national Juneteenth holiday.
Christian added: "Due to the many years of inequality, minorities have suffered at the hands of the good old boy tables and at the hands of white supremacists who still feel to this day that African Americans, blacks in America, are nothing more than cargo. For these reasons the cries of minorities are being heard."
Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Cel-Liberation Day or Black Fourth of July, is an American holiday celebrated annually on June 19. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger read federal orders in Galveston, Texas that previously enslaved people in Texas were free.
That was two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had become official Jan. 1, 1863, Christian said.
That delay in receiving news of the proclamation "reflects what's taking place and what's going on with George Floyd," Christian said. "We want to do everything to acknowledge rights and be equal in America."
As this year's observance approaches, Christian said he is sharing the message that people are hurting because of what happened in Minneapolis with George Floyd, a black man alleged to have been killed during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
And people can learn lessons from Floyd's death, Christian said.
"We can't bring him back from death but we can learn about what the officer did and understand those type of things will not be tolerated," he said.
Christian is not in favor of defunding police, but rather favors more training.
"We need to come to the table and scan our police officers a little better and not just put anyone on the street. Defunding is not going to help. Matter of fact we need more funding in regard to training of police officers," Christian said.
Christian said he can remember discussing racial issues with friends over 35 years ago.
"Today we are still talking about the same issues our parents and grandparents discussed over the dial type phone, the bag phone and now the fastest hand held phones in the world: the ultimate cell phone. It's funny how I have just listed two different forms of changes that are taken for granted and go unnoticed because they are expected changes. Changes such as age, 35 years ago my friends and I are all much older now, seasoned individuals. The dial phone is an antique due to positive changes in technology," Christian said.
One thing which has not changed in some people is the bitterness they carry inside, Christian said.
"A hidden rage of nurtured hatred instilled in their conversations, their learning and a perceived way of life on how they think people of a different ethnicity should be treated. This kind of rebellious thinking does not just fall upon a common misguided child, teenager or adult. It torments the greatest of minds and their profession," Christian said.
Events such as the recent death of Floyd are especially significant as this year's Juneteenth events are held on Friday, Christian said.
Area observances include one at 5 p.m. Friday called Juneteenth Solidarity March. Participants should gather in the parking lot across the street from the Chesterton Police Department, 790 Broadway, for a walk to the gazebo at Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Park, where several speakers will address the gathering. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Region Women in Action service group, which was recently formed, is hosting a peaceful march that starts at 11 a.m. at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.
In addition, there will be a Juneteenth celebration from 1-6 p.m. at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd., in Gary.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.