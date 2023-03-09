MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) earned an award at a recent competition.

The Wolves finished 4 out of 14 schools in the Armed Regulation category in the competition at Fort Wayne Concordia High School. Most of the schools were Army JROTC units, some of whom consistently compete in the All Service Drill National Championship held in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The judges were U.S. Army recruiters from the Fort Wayne area.

“This drill meet gave the opportunity for two of our cadets to command units for the first time,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath.

“Sophomore Cadet Staff Sgt. Alexandra Reed did a great job commanding the Unarmed Regulation platoon. We expect great things from her in the next two years.”

Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the improvement the cadets had made throughout the year. “We started with a pretty inexperienced team, but our cadets worked hard at making us competitive against some tough opponents.”

The cadets will be busy supporting MCHS and the community in March. They worked parking and provided color guards for semi-state basketball tournament games and marched in the Michigan City St. Patrick's Day parade March 11.

Additionally, the JROTC will provide workers for the cleanup of the Michigan City Botanical Gardens March 25.