Jurors acquit Gary man of murder

Jurors were left to puzzle out the criminal liabilities without testimony from Hobson, who declined Thursday afternoon to take the witness stand, and an eyewitness account from Adams’ girlfriend which was initially garbled by the trauma of her head wound. The girlfriend said Hobson, who she had known from childhood, came July 14, 2018, to the Gary apartment she shared with Adams.

The trio smoked marijuana and then left the apartment, possibly to buy more marijuana.

Adams was armed with a handgun he had stolen earlier that day from a juvenile.

The prosecution said Hobson drove the victims to the Emerson neighborhood of Gary, which Wolf said is also called “The Valley.”

The girlfriend said all three were walking down a dark alley when Hobson fatally shot Adams and then pistol whipped and shot her, too.

She escaped the crime scene and was rushed to a Chicago hospital.

The details of what happened just before the shots were fired are unclear because the girlfriend has given conflicting accounts.

The defense argued the girlfriend’s credibility is too questionable to be relied on.