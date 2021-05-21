Jurors acquit Gary man of murder

CROWN POINT — A jury reached a split verdict Thursday night in a 2018 Gary shooting that left a man dead and his girlfriend critically injured.
Lake Criminal Court jurors deliberated more than six hours before finding Donjulian Hobson, 24, of Gary, not guilty of murder, but guilty of attempted murder.
Hobson also is being found guilty of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm because he committed the shooting while on parole for a 2013 robbery.
He faces a lengthy prison term when Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel L. Cappas sentences him June 30.
The verdict climaxed a four-day trial in which Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez accused Hobson of killing Antonio “Pookie” Adams, 23, of Gary, and trying to kill Adams’ girlfriend, who survived a gunshot wound to the back of her head.
The Times is not identifying the surviving crime victim.
Merrillville defense attorney Robert J. Varga argued to the court Thursday that Hobson was acting in self-defense when he shot Adams and accidentally wounded the 23-year-old girlfriend during a struggle between the two men over a handgun.
Gary Detective Gregory Wolf, the lead investigator, summarized the work Gary, Lake County and federal investigators did to gather enough circumstantial evidence to arrest and charge Hobson within days of the shooting.
Jurors were left to puzzle out the criminal liabilities without testimony from Hobson, who declined Thursday afternoon to take the witness stand, and an eyewitness account from Adams’ girlfriend which was initially garbled by the trauma of her head wound. The girlfriend said Hobson, who she had known from childhood, came July 14, 2018, to the Gary apartment she shared with Adams.
The trio smoked marijuana and then left the apartment, possibly to buy more marijuana.
Adams was armed with a handgun he had stolen earlier that day from a juvenile.
The prosecution said Hobson drove the victims to the Emerson neighborhood of Gary, which Wolf said is also called “The Valley.”
The girlfriend said all three were walking down a dark alley when Hobson fatally shot Adams and then pistol whipped and shot her, too.
She escaped the crime scene and was rushed to a Chicago hospital.
The details of what happened just before the shots were fired are unclear because the girlfriend has given conflicting accounts.
The defense argued the girlfriend’s credibility is too questionable to be relied on.
The prosecution argued her memory of the crime was temporarily affected by her head trauma and medicine she was receiving for her injury.
The defense argued Adams may have been luring Hobson into the dark alley to rob him and Hobson was in fear of his life when he had to take the gun away from Adams and started shooting.
Varga said Friday he was pleased the jury acquitted Hobson of the murder count.
