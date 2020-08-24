Jury convicts man of murder, despite suggestion another could have been responsible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge deliberated about two hours Friday before convicting a Gary man of murdering 69-year-old Alonzo Smith in 2017 in East Chicago.

Stephen Shelton, 53, was found guilty of fatally shooting Smith, of East Chicago's Calumet neighborhood, April 29, 2017, as Smith sat in a silver Chevrolet Impala parked near Wallace Metals, 1200 E. Chicago Ave.

Jurors heard during Shelton's weeklong trial that DNA evidence linked Shelton to a ski-mask-type hat found in a backyard in the 4700 block of Euclid Avenue and gloves found in a dumpster behind a bar near the crime scene.

Several roofers testified Smith's car slowly rolled onto Chicago Avenue from a driveway at Wallace Metals about 7:30 a.m. and crashed into their crane truck as they were returning to their shop.

When they stopped, they noticed a suspicious man — who was wearing all black and limped — walking away from the area and repeatedly looking back in their direction.

One of the roofers testified he saw the man open a dumpster behind Beto's bar, 1301 E. Chicago. Ave., where police later found gloves and a revolver. When one of the roofers yelled for the man to stop, the man replied, "I didn't have nothing to do with it."