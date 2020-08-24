Jury convicts man of murder, despite suggestion another could have been responsible

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge deliberated about two hours Friday before convicting a Gary man of murdering 69-year-old Alonzo Smith in 2017 in East Chicago.
Stephen Shelton, 53, was found guilty of fatally shooting Smith, of East Chicago's Calumet neighborhood, April 29, 2017, as Smith sat in a silver Chevrolet Impala parked near Wallace Metals, 1200 E. Chicago Ave.
Jurors heard during Shelton's weeklong trial that DNA evidence linked Shelton to a ski-mask-type hat found in a backyard in the 4700 block of Euclid Avenue and gloves found in a dumpster behind a bar near the crime scene.
Several roofers testified Smith's car slowly rolled onto Chicago Avenue from a driveway at Wallace Metals about 7:30 a.m. and crashed into their crane truck as they were returning to their shop.
When they stopped, they noticed a suspicious man — who was wearing all black and limped — walking away from the area and repeatedly looking back in their direction.
One of the roofers testified he saw the man open a dumpster behind Beto's bar, 1301 E. Chicago. Ave., where police later found gloves and a revolver. When one of the roofers yelled for the man to stop, the man replied, "I didn't have nothing to do with it."
Joel Markovich testified he stopped to make sure everyone was OK and began following the man in his vehicle, finding him hiding under an old U-Haul truck. The man jumped a fence, and Markovich saw a black ski-mask-type hat fall from him.
Shelton's attorney, Russell Brown, told jurors police and prosecutors "sat on their hands and did nothing" after Judge Jamise Perkins issued a subpoena earlier in the week requiring witness Brett Battle to testify.
Battle, who never appeared in court, was interviewed by police as a possible suspect, because he — like Shelton — walks with a limp, attorneys said.
Battle's mother lives in the area where witnesses testified they last saw the suspicious man, Brown said.
"Where'd the guy go? Where'd he go?" Brown said in closing arguments. "It's not very hard to disappear at your mom's house. No police perimeter was made. No canvass was made."
Brown also tried to cast doubt on a program Indiana State Police use to analyze DNA evidence. Shelton was among several possible sources of DNA — some of which were unknown — found on items linked to the crime scene, he said.
Brown told jurors if they thought Battle could have killed Smith, then they should acquit Shelton.
Brandewie dismissed Brown's arguments about Battle and the DNA evidence in the case.
"Deception, distraction," he said.
Battle consented to give DNA and voluntarily gave police a statement, he said.
"The defense wants you to believe all this DNA is not an exact science," Bradewie said. "We're not talking about handwriting experts. We're talking about DNA."
After hearing testimony about the suspect's walk, jurors asked to see Shelton walk. Perkins granted the request, and Shelton used a cane as he walked across the courtroom and back to the defense table.
Bradewie said when Shelton was questioned by police, he denied responsibility.
As the questioning continued, "He says, 'Are you telling me that somebody saw my face?'" Brandewie said. "He was wearing a mask."
Shelton also backtracked on whether he was familiar with Wallace Metals or owned any masks, Brandewie said.
Shelton then asked what he could do "to work this off," Brandewie said.
"Just the fact that he's trying to work a murder off is absolutely disgusting," Brandewie said. "But it shows you what's going through his mind."
