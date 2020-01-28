'Just an accident and not a crime': Indiana woman appealing conviction in fatal school bus crash

ROCHESTER, Ind. — An Indiana woman convicted in a crash that killed three children who were crossing a highway to board a school bus is appealing her conviction, contending that the tragedy was “just an accident and not a crime," her attorney said Tuesday.

A notice of appeal was filed Jan. 17 with the Indiana Court of Appeals on behalf of Alyssa Shepherd, 25, of Rochester. She was convicted in October by a Fulton County jury of three counts of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury.

Stacy Uliana, the attorney representing Shepherd, said a brief that will include the arguments in her client's appeal will not be filed for months.

"We are appealing because although the accident is a heart-wrenching tragedy, we believe it is still just an accident and not a crime," Uliana told WRTV-TV in an email.

A judge sentenced Shepherd in December to four years in prison for the Oct. 30, 2018, crash that killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl, and seriously injured a fourth child.