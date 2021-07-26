Just like the movies, car 'transforms' into 16-foot robot at Porter County Fair

“It was good. The kids liked it. As long as they like it, it’s good enough for me,” Garmon said.

Peggy Irzyk, of Valparaiso, showed up with her husband, Jeff, because he wanted to see the car in action.

“I was impressed,” she said.

Actually, the yellow and black Transformers car was custom made from the body of a Volkswagen Beetle, owner Walter Murcia said.

Murcia said he and eight friends in Texas extended the frame to the size of a Camaro to provide room for the robot underneath the hood.

The body was made from sheets of fiberglass molded and cut into the shape and size of the panels of a Camaro.

Hydraulics and electric motors allow the robot to extend from beneath the hood and fold back down in what’s usually the engine compartment of a vehicle.

His friends made four other Transformers cars they also use at fairs and other shows, he said.

Murcia said a Volkswagen Beetle was used because the four-cylinder engine of that car is in the back and they wanted the robot to be underneath the hood.

“It looks like a Camaro, but it’s not a real Camaro,” he said.