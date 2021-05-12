Justice still sought for Lake County homicide victims, despite offers of rewards

LAKE COUNTY — Nichole McCloud describes her daughter Ashley Miranda as a kind, family-oriented person with a heart of gold who would have helped anyone in need.
A young mother of five, Miranda had her own struggles but was on the path to a brighter future.
"She'd give the shirt off her back just to help anybody. She was a jokester ... she was the life of the party," McCloud said.
At the age of 26, Miranda's life was taken from her in an act of gun violence.
McCloud and the rest of Miranda's family every day face the harsh consequences of losing a loved one. Never again in this life will they experience Miranda's charming sense of humor, hear her laugh or feel the warmth of her touch — and they're not alone; so many families across Lake County face the same painful truth every day.
Miranda's family doesn't want any others to go through that torment. That's why they've been working to raise awareness and are offering a monetary reward for any information that would land her killer behind bars. Currently, they're working to raise the award for information to $10,000.
Nevertheless, Miranda's killing remains unsolved, despite the offer of a reward — another reality that's all too common.
Through speaking with other families, McCloud has encountered a shared sense of frustration when it comes to finding justice for their slain relatives.
"We always feel like the criminal gets away. (It's) like, they have more rights than the victim, we feel," she said. "We just (want) to see somebody charged to serve justice so we can get some kind of closure."
Here's a rundown of recent homicides across Lake County in which police or the family has offered a reward — and who you can contact directly, should you know anything about those involved.
Timiya Andrews
Timiya, an 8-year-old girl from East Chicago, died in late October 2020, nearly a week after being shot in the head by a stray bullet Oct. 22, police said. She was doing homework in her living room at the time.
East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera said police believe an unidentified person fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside the home, in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue, when a stray bullet penetrated the building, striking Timiya in the head.
Timiya was taken to a Chicago hospital in critical condition and later died due to her injuries.
Investigators do not believe Timiya was the intended target in the shooting, Rivera said.
Authorities offered a total $20,000 reward.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. People also can submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
Tipsters should be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact them if a reward is being sought.
Tips also can be submitted to East Chicago police Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.
Joette 'Jo Jo' Malone
Joette, a 2-year-old girl from Gary, was shot about 9:30 p.m. July 29 while she was sitting in her mother's car at the Kennedy Crossing Apartments in Hammond, police said.
Joette's mother and her other two children were also in the car, but they were not wounded, police said.
The gunfire came from the 3300 block of Craig Drive, Hammond police told The Times.
Police said Joette was an innocent child who was not the shooter’s intended target. They released a sketch of a person of interest in her killing.
Authorities described the individual as a black man, about 18 to 25 years old, of medium height and thin build.
The FBI offered a $20,000 reward. Anyone with tips may call the FBI's field office in Indianapolis at 317-595-4000 or Hammond detectives at 219-852-2906. Police said callers may remain anonymous.
Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or by email to detectives@hammondpolice.com.
Tomi Curry
Curry, a 23-year-old father of twins and active U.S. Army reservist from Steger, was shot about 10:15 p.m. July 27 while visiting a relative's home in the 800 block of Ohio Street in Gary, police said.
There were a number of young people inside the home. Police told The Times in November they didn't think Curry was the intended target.
He did not survive to meet his twin children.
Curry's family raised a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his homicide, police said.
Curry's mother, Ericka Stuckey, said she never expected her son — or any of his six siblings — to die the way he did.
Stuckey described her son as a vibrant, selfless young man who loved his country so much he was willing to put his life on the line for it without question.
She also expressed frustration that no one has come forward with information that could lead police to her son's killer, considering how many homes there are on the street where Curry was shot.
"I don't know the true meaning of justice right now; and I don't know if justice would heal me right now because I am broken. But I guess it would give me an idea of why someone felt like shooting inside (that) house was the answer to whatever they were experiencing," she said.
Stuckey wants people to know such acts of violence not only harm victims' families, but future generations and entire communities.
"He gave selflessly to protect (those) that took his life," Stuckey said.
Anyone with information about Curry's homicide was asked to call detectives Sgt. William Poe or Sgt. Antwan Jakes with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Jeremiah Simon
Simon, 18, of Merrillville, was gunned down Jan. 15, 2020, while walking in the 500 block of East 54th Court, according to Merrillville police.
Simon was found dead about 3 a.m. in the backyard of a home by officers who were responding to reports of gunfire in the area.
Authorities initially offered a reward of $5,000 but later raised it to $10,000. The reward was offered jointly by the Merrillville Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Police asked anyone with information to contact Merrillville police Detective Matthew Paunicka at 219-769-3722, ext. 364 or 2.
Ashley Miranda
Miranda, a 26-year-old mother of five from East Chicago, was shot while sitting in a car Oct. 3, 2019, in the 7100 block of West Fifth Avenue in Gary, police said.
Someone in a white SUV opened fire on a car in which Miranda was riding. A 29-year-old East Chicago woman and 14-year-old Urbana, Illinois, boy in the car with Miranda were wounded, police said.
Miranda's family members told The Times in July 2020 they've heard from people who may have information about the homicide but don't want to speak to police, and they've even received harassing anonymous messages when they've spoken out about wanting justice.
Miranda's family offered a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective James Bond with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide at 219-755-3855 or 866-CRIME-GP.
Jonas Smith
Smith, a 17-year-old from Merrillville, was shot to death at 5:24 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, in the 4000 block of West 73rd Avenue, police said.
Smith was found outside his home as Merrillville police responded to the area for a report of gunfire.
Merrillville police said at the time that the shooting appeared to be an isolated case.
Police offered a $5,000 reward for information.
Anyone with information about Smith's homicide is asked to call Merrillville police Detective Julian Garza at 219-769-3722, ext. 353.
Roy Graham
Graham, a 67-year-old Gary man, was gunned down outside his home in the 1900 block of Wallace Street on April 21, 2019. He had just celebrated Easter Sunday with family.
Graham was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive next to his vehicle.
His daughter offered a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her father's shooting death.
Anyone with information is urged to call 219-755-3855 or 866-CRIME-GP.
Terrance Conley
Conley, 56, of Gary, was found shot to death Jan. 4, 2018, in the area of 800 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller section.
Gary police found Conley dead about 5:30 p.m. that day after responding to a call for a man down inside a car.
Conley died from a single gunshot to the face, police said.
His family offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his homicide, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3855 or 866-CRIME-GP.
Daniel Valdez
Valdez, 56, of Calumet Township, was found dead Oct. 20, 2019, in a home that previously had been searched several times, police said.
Police think Valdez was killed sometime between Oct. 13 and 19, 2017. He had been reported missing Oct. 16, 2017.
Police declined in 2019 to comment on the cause of his death.
A reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case, police said.
Anyone with information about Valdez’s homicide is asked to call Lake County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 219-755-3346, ext. 5.
Samantha Springer
Springer, a 21-year-old from Calumet City, was shot to death Sept. 16, 2015, outside her home in the 300 block of Pulaski Road, police said.
She was studying occupational therapy at South Suburban College.
In July 2019, the reward jumped to $16,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Springer's killer.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 708-868-2500 or 708-891-STOP.
'Say something'
McCloud told The Times she understands investigators are fighting an uphill battle in solving every homicide due the volume of them in Lake County. That's why, she said, she wants someone who can help to step forward and do what's right.
"If you know something, say something. Don't sit there and say nothing. We as a family have to suffer," McCloud said, adding that there may be people she encounters regularly who could know something about her daughter's death.
"Call the police. Just let them know. Help them solve these murders. There are too many unsolved murders out there. Too many families suffering from not getting justice. It's not fair."
