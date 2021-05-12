Justice still sought for Lake County homicide victims, despite offers of rewards

There were a number of young people inside the home. Police told The Times in November they didn't think Curry was the intended target.

He did not survive to meet his twin children.

Curry's family raised a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in his homicide, police said.

Curry's mother, Ericka Stuckey, said she never expected her son — or any of his six siblings — to die the way he did.

Stuckey described her son as a vibrant, selfless young man who loved his country so much he was willing to put his life on the line for it without question.

She also expressed frustration that no one has come forward with information that could lead police to her son's killer, considering how many homes there are on the street where Curry was shot.

"I don't know the true meaning of justice right now; and I don't know if justice would heal me right now because I am broken. But I guess it would give me an idea of why someone felt like shooting inside (that) house was the answer to whatever they were experiencing," she said.

Stuckey wants people to know such acts of violence not only harm victims' families, but future generations and entire communities.