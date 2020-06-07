K-9 helps apprehend suspect that led vehicle, foot pursuit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE COUNTY — A suspect wanted by the LaPorte County Sheriff's office was apprehended with the help of a K-9 after he led authorities on a vehicle and foot pursuit early Sunday through Michigan and Springfield townships.

Captain Andy Hynek was traveling east in the 10000 block of north U.S. 12 when he observed a vehicle driving westbound slowly left of center, Capt. Derek Allen said in a news release.

Hynek attempted a traffic stop around 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 12 and County Road 600 West. The suspect's vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit started that lasted around 17 minutes.

The suspect at one point drove off the roadway near the intersection of County Road 400 West and County Road 800 North. He reversed his vehicle, ramming Hynek's car, and then drove away again.

The suspect's vehicle ran over tire deflation devices set up at the intersection of Royal Road and Warnke Road that had been placed by Michigan City Police. The vehicle continued on shortly before it stopped in the 3100 block of Springland Avenue in Michigan City.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputy Andrew Hahn and K-9 Miko gave chase.