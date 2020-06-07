You are the owner of this article.
K-9 helps apprehend suspect that led vehicle, foot pursuit
K-9 helps apprehend suspect that led vehicle, foot pursuit

Helms

A suspect, only identified as Helms, was taken into custody at the LaPorte County Jail after leading authorities on a vehicle and foot pursuit early Sunday in Michigan and Springfield townships.

 Provided

LAPORTE COUNTY — A suspect wanted by the LaPorte County Sheriff's office was apprehended with the help of a K-9 after he led authorities on a vehicle and foot pursuit early Sunday through Michigan and Springfield townships.

Captain Andy Hynek was traveling east in the 10000 block of north U.S. 12 when he observed a vehicle driving westbound slowly left of center, Capt. Derek Allen said in a news release.

Hynek attempted a traffic stop around 1:13 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 12 and County Road 600 West. The suspect's vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit started that lasted around 17 minutes.

The suspect at one point drove off the roadway near the intersection of County Road 400 West and County Road 800 North. He reversed his vehicle, ramming Hynek's car, and then drove away again.

The suspect's vehicle ran over tire deflation devices set up at the intersection of Royal Road and Warnke Road that had been placed by Michigan City Police. The vehicle continued on shortly before it stopped in the 3100 block of Springland Avenue in Michigan City.

The suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputy Andrew Hahn and K-9 Miko gave chase.

Miko was able to chase down, bite and take the suspect to the ground. The suspect struck Miko several times, but Miko continued to engage, biting the suspect's thighs.

Deputy Hahn was able to tase the suspect to prevent any injury to Miko. He was then taken into custody.

The suspect, only identified as Helms, was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then transported to the LaPorte County Jail, where he is still being housed.

Helms faces several felony charges, including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and possession of methamphetamine.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, aggressive driving, reckless driving, striking/interfering with a law enforcement animal, operating without a license and failure to appear on two separate warrants, the release states.

Other agencies that assisted include Long Beach Police, Trail Creek Police and LaPorte County EMS.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

