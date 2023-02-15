VALPARAISO — The Knights Council 12149 of Our Lady of Sorrows parish serves pierogi dinners on Fridays during Lent.

The meals are served Feb. 24 through March 31 in the parish hall.

Pierogi choices are cheese, potato or kraut, cabbage. The meal also includes cabbage and noodles, a vegetable and a soup and salad bar, coffee or tea for $12 per plate.

Carryouts, the basic dinner minus soup and salad, are $10.

A child’s menu (ages 4 to 8) offers cheese pizza and a salad bar for $4 each. Youngsters 3 and younger eat free of charge.

Soft drinks and water are available at $1 each. The Altar and Rosary Society is selling desserts.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The meal is served until 6:30 p.m. Cash or credit cards are accepted.

The church is at 356 W 700 N in Valparaiso.