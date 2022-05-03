Kankakee Valley students vote for the first time

WHEATFIELD − For many 17- and 18-year-olds across Indiana, May 3 is the first election they can participate in. At Kankakee Valley High School, government teacher Paul Norwine decided to make it into an event for his students.

Norwine brought 40 government students who registered to vote to the local vote center at First Church.

Tommy Jones, a senior at Kankakee Valley, said he wanted to make his voice heard.

“The younger generation are the one’s leading up. They are the future. Knowing what they think helps prepare us for what's next,” Jones said.

Jasper County is one of many counties in the state, including Porter County, that switched from polling locations based on precincts to vote centers located across the county. Voters can choose to use any of the 10 vote centers.

Students at Kankakee Valley High School had one of two races on their ballot: Indiana State House District 11 or District 16. Both were competitive in the Republican primaries.

Andrew Boersma and Pierce Fischer faced incumbent Rep. Michael Aylesworth in District 11. In District 16, Kendall Culp, Barbara Neihouser and Bryan Washburn faced off, as former representative Doug Gutwein announced his retirement.

Jones, who was voting in District 16, looked for a candidate who seemed prepared and had a set agenda.

Lyndsey Sipe, a junior at Kankakee Valley, said she looked at District 16 candidates’ backgrounds before going into politics to see where they came from. Sipe is only 17, but is able to vote in the primary because she will turn 18 before the general election.

She said she only knew one other junior who was voting, partially because many were unaware they could.

“All of our votes matter. For the longest time, women could not vote, so it is important for me,” Sipe said.

Nolan Gronkiewicz, a senior, voted in District 11. He wanted a candidate who valued the community's interests over their own and their family's.

“(Voting) is a good way to reach the community. People say one vote won’t make a difference, but if everybody votes, it does make a difference,” Gronkiewicz said.

According to results from the 2018 primary in Jasper County, there has been historically lower turnout for non-presidential races. In 2018, only 26.42% of voters showed up to the polls, while the 2016 presidential primary had 39.19% of voters participating.

Norwine said the low turnout was a big motivator to bring students. He hoped to encourage their vote by making it into a mini field trip. He also had all six candidates from District 11 and District 16 visit the government classes and discuss their values and campaign.

In addition, Norwine has also had Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch visit, and will have a federal judge visit in May.

However, even in providing the option, several of his government students did not register. He said 40 of his over 100 students decided to come vote Tuesday.

Young people have historically had lower turnout than other age groups, but it has been increasing in recent years. The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement estimated more than 50% of voters aged 18-29 voted in the 2020 general election.

While students can vote after school or before school, Norwine emphasized that may be a barrier and it could be easier for students to vote during the day. In previous years, it has not been possible to let students vote as a school-day activity due to the precinct-based locations.

