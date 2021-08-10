Kankakee Welcome Center project underway, will bring new rest stops to I-65

Officials from the Indiana Department of Transportation joined state and local leaders to break ground today on a new welcome center at mile marker 231 on southbound Interstate 65.

The new Kankakee Welcome Center will replace an existing facility that is nearly 40 years old. It will be fully ADA compliant, energy efficient and feature modern restrooms, electronic tourism displays, public art, expanded parking, walking trails and a natural wetlands area, according to INDOT.

The design of the welcome center revolves around the wind generation industry, the dunes and Lake Michigan. Interactive displays inside the building will exhibit monarch butterflies, a herd of buffalo, sandhill cranes and wind generation. Seven individual art murals will be commissioned and painted on wind turbine blades that will rise up out of the lake built adjacent to the building.

The project will also include replacement of the rest area for northbound I-65. A contract of nearly $33 million was awarded to Region-based Hasse Construction.