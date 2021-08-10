 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kankakee Welcome Center project underway, will bring new rest stops to I-65
alert urgent

Kankakee Welcome Center project underway, will bring new rest stops to I-65

rest stop rendering

This rendering shows the new rest stop under construction along Interstate 65 south of the Kankakee River.

 Provided

Officials from the Indiana Department of Transportation joined state and local leaders to break ground today on a new welcome center at mile marker 231 on southbound Interstate 65.

The new Kankakee Welcome Center will replace an existing facility that is nearly 40 years old. It will be fully ADA compliant, energy efficient and feature modern restrooms, electronic tourism displays, public art, expanded parking, walking trails and a natural wetlands area, according to INDOT.

The design of the welcome center revolves around the wind generation industry, the dunes and Lake Michigan. Interactive displays inside the building will exhibit monarch butterflies, a herd of buffalo, sandhill cranes and wind generation. Seven individual art murals will be commissioned and painted on wind turbine blades that will rise up out of the lake built adjacent to the building.

The project will also include replacement of the rest area for northbound I-65. A contract of nearly $33 million was awarded to Region-based Hasse Construction.

INDOT said both rest areas will feature separate trucker restroom facilities located in the truck parking area. The southbound rest area will gain 94 truck parking spaces for a total of 150, and the northbound side will gain 19 truck parking spaces for a total of 75. The southbound rest area has already been closed to the public.

Construction is expected to take approximately two years.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

INDOT is in the second year of a 10-year, $275 million plan to replace welcome centers near entry points to the state. Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on southbound I-69 near mile marker 345 in Steuben County was the first to be replaced. The $4.4 million, 7,500 square feet facility opened to the public in October 2020 and also includes electronic tourism displays that highlight the recreational and agricultural resources of the region.

“Welcome Centers many times provide our visitors with a first impression of Indiana and are our opportunity to put our best foot forward. These stunning new welcome centers will do just that," said Indiana Destination Development Corp. Secretary and CEO Elaine Bedel. "The interactive displays highlighting the state’s history, culture and quality of life are a great addition for showcasing Indiana.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescued elephants in India feast ahead of World Elephant Day

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts