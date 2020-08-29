Keep comp time under control, Porter County Council warns

VALPARAISO — Porter County elected officials have been put on notice by the County Council to get comp time under control.
One department has an employee who has racked up 120 hours of compensatory time off by working late, said Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st.
That’s enough for the employee to take three weeks off to burn off the overtime.
County employees should have to get permission before working late, he said.
“I’d like to get a monthly explanation as to how we’re going to deal with this,” said Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large.
At budget time, which begins in September, the council could look at areas that might get hit negatively as departments try to sort this out.
The council will not buy out comp time again, Whitten said.
“It’s an unfunded liability, frankly,” he said.
Coroner Cyndi Dykes told the council a secretary in her office has stayed late after getting a phone call at 4:25 p.m. that requires contacting family members, among other reasons for racking up overtime.
“I didn’t stay on top of things,” Dykes said.
The secretary was also a deputy coroner but has been taken off that duty to allow enough time off when it gets slow in the office to chip away at the accumulated comp time.
“We just need you to understand that you need to get a handle on this,” Whitten said.
When this happened before, an elected official was warned that his budget would be cut to cover the expense, but the coroner’s office doesn’t have many areas to cut, Whitten said.
Elected officials need to be held accountable for allowing overtime to accumulate, he said.
County Auditor Vicki Urbanik said her office compiles a comp time report every month. Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, asked her to deliver it to the council at least a week before their meeting so elected officials could be summoned to address the council on their plans to clear up the problem.
