Keep comp time under control, Porter County Council warns

VALPARAISO — Porter County elected officials have been put on notice by the County Council to get comp time under control.

One department has an employee who has racked up 120 hours of compensatory time off by working late, said Councilman Bob Poparad, D-1st.

That’s enough for the employee to take three weeks off to burn off the overtime.

County employees should have to get permission before working late, he said.

“I’d like to get a monthly explanation as to how we’re going to deal with this,” said Councilman Dan Whitten, D-At-Large.

At budget time, which begins in September, the council could look at areas that might get hit negatively as departments try to sort this out.

The council will not buy out comp time again, Whitten said.

“It’s an unfunded liability, frankly,” he said.

Coroner Cyndi Dykes told the council a secretary in her office has stayed late after getting a phone call at 4:25 p.m. that requires contacting family members, among other reasons for racking up overtime.

“I didn’t stay on top of things,” Dykes said.