Keeping beachgoers safe: Committee wants to move quickly on solutions

MICHIGAN CITY — Proposed solutions ranging from lifeguards to personal watercraft patrols could be presented to the City Council for action as soon as next week in response to a rash of recent drownings and rescues.

The call for additional safety measures as soon as possible came from a Thursday night meeting of the council’s Public Health and Safety Committee.

Councilwoman Angie Nelson Deuitch, who chairs the committee, said there’s no time to waste with beach season about to kick into high gear.

“In the short term, we need to get people, and we need to get equipment,” she said.

Getting lifeguards back on that stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline could be one of the first things achieved. Lifeguards were not placed at Washington Park this year.

Michigan City Park Department Superintendent Ed Shinn said just four of 20 applicants for the position earned certification. It takes more than a dozen lifeguards before he can start filling shifts.

Nelson Deuitch said a $400 fee lifeguard applicants must pay for training to obtain certification was a likely factor in the shortage.

“If I've got to spend $400 before I even get my first paycheck that’s a problem,” she said.