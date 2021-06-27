Keeping beachgoers safe: Committee wants to move quickly on solutions

MICHIGAN CITY — Proposed solutions ranging from lifeguards to personal watercraft patrols could be presented to the City Council for action as soon as next week in response to a rash of recent drownings and rescues.
The call for additional safety measures as soon as possible came from a Thursday night meeting of the council’s Public Health and Safety Committee.
Councilwoman Angie Nelson Deuitch, who chairs the committee, said there’s no time to waste with beach season about to kick into high gear.
“In the short term, we need to get people, and we need to get equipment,” she said.
Getting lifeguards back on that stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline could be one of the first things achieved. Lifeguards were not placed at Washington Park this year.
Michigan City Park Department Superintendent Ed Shinn said just four of 20 applicants for the position earned certification. It takes more than a dozen lifeguards before he can start filling shifts.
Nelson Deuitch said a $400 fee lifeguard applicants must pay for training to obtain certification was a likely factor in the shortage.
“If I've got to spend $400 before I even get my first paycheck that’s a problem,” she said.
She asked Shinn to reach out to the applicants to see if they would work toward certification if the cost is covered by the city.
Other ideas from the meeting included patrolling the water on personal watercrafts to more quickly reach people struggling in the water.
Providing life rings on the beach is also a possibility.
Councilman Don Przybylinski said anyone could grab a life ring and use it to try and rescue someone having trouble staying afloat.
“We have to be proactive,” he said.
Shinn said he has plenty of beach safety equipment except for a personal watercraft and drone if keeping an eye on swimmers from above is desired.
He thought the best solution is educating the public about the dangers of Lake Michigan, especially people from out of town unfamiliar about the risks such as undertows.
Just recently, Shinn said, people paying to enter the park have received a pamphlet outlining when to stay out of the lake and other water safety information.
The pamphlet is stapled to their admission ticket so they’re forced to at least give it a glance instead of just tossing it aside, Shinn said.
“You have to let people know the lake will swallow your children up,” he said.
An 11-year-old girl drowned June 19 when she and two family members were hit by a wave and pulled into deeper water, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
A 14-year-old girl was pulled from the water unconscious the next day and was last reported on life support.
Donald Turner, 28, of Portage, drowned June 13 after helping his girlfriend to safety after she had been struggling in the water, DNR officials said.
Officials said most of the problems, so far, have been at steep drop-off about 100 yards east of the lighthouse pier.
LaPorte County Emergency Management Agency Director Larry Butcher said he would speak with DNR officials about the possibility of keeping swimmers away from that area.
DNR has jurisdiction of the water; the public beach is under the jurisdiction of the municipality.
“We can’t continue this trend. This trend is alarming. It’s early, and the summer hasn’t even hit,” Nelson Deuitch said.
