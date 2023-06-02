The Ken Parr Build a Bike workshops will roll back into Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood this summer, starting Saturday.

The program, in its eighth season, has taught hundreds of people in Northwest Indiana how to tune up their bikes and ride safely.

Take Bike the Streets, an all-volunteer active transportation advocacy group, runs the initiative.

It will host six workshops: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 17, July 8 and 22, and Aug. 5 and 19. They will take place at a new location, 665 S. Lake St.

Take Bike the Streets also will partner with Marquette Park Super Story Hour to host a bike-safety workshop and 4th of July mini parade from 10 a.m. to noon June 28 at the playground at Marquette Park, 1 N. Grand Blvd in Gary.

"Take Bike the Streets works in partnership with many organizations and sponsors," organizer Jessica Renslow said. "It is with gratitude that they thank their 2023 site hosts, The Miller Beach Farmers Market and LEE Companies and their 2023 community partners TRC Gary, Force for Good, The Sparkle House Art Project and the Miller Beach Arts & Creative District."

The group hopes to encourage more people in the Calumet Region to take up cycling and hit the trails.

"Take Bike the Streets is a comprehensive program that involves community engagement, economic development and intergenerational environmental education," Renslow said. "The goal of Take Bike the Streets is to capitalize on the NWI’s diverse active transportation needs and make cycling an accessible and enjoyable activity for all our community and our visitors"

Build a Bike is named in honor of one of the original volunteers, Ken Parr, a Gary science teacher and cycling advocate who helped start Build a Bike as a pop-up shop at the Miller Beach Farmers Market in 2015.

For more information, visit takebikethestreets.org.