GARY — As a rabbi and ethicist, Dr. Terry Bard had been opposed to doing anything that hastens a patient’s death. But after working with physicians and watching them and patients suffer through the dying process, Bard became a strong advocate of medical personnel providing medicines that can speed up the process.
“It’s about honoring people. We want to honor people,” said Bard, a professor in the psychology department at Harvard University Medical School. “We always want to ask, what’s good for the patient, what makes them happy, what makes them tick. We have to look at the patient in a holistic way. We want to get the patient back to whole as much as we can.”
Bard’s presentation keynoted the “Artist of My Own Death” conference Friday at Indiana University Northwest. The IUN School of Public and Environmental Affairs sponsored the daylong conference to discuss end-of-life issues.
Conference topics included advance directives, financial issues and pain control.
While death is natural, Bard noted, it has been addressed and portrayed differently through the ages in art, literature, politics, media and health care. While some cultures and religions have viewed death as simply an end, others see it as the start of a new life, in some cases reincarnation.
In modern times, the keynote speaker said, the emphasis on dying has moved from simple acceptance of death’s reality to a more autonomous approach on behalf of the patient. This autonomy, Bard said, has led to the hospice movement, advance directives, informed consent and organ donations.
This autonomy, he continued, has also led to assisting patients hasten their deaths, which, for some at the conference, created a slippery slope. Several audience members questioned this assistance in light of the Hippocratic Oath’s insistence on “first, do no harm.”
The modern version of the Hippocratic Oath taken by physicians does not contain the “do no harm” passage. Bard said many medical schools no longer require that oath or use a revised version.
Bard also pointed to spiritual and psychological pain patients may be suffering. He noted that in states where medical assistance toward death is permitted, only 3% to 7% of the patients take the medication. The reason, Bard believes, may be the relief patients feel from simply having the autonomy to make such a decision.
Audience members expressed concern over these medications and possible abuses.
“It’s really difficult,” said Dr. Linda Dilunas, director of the IUN School of Nursing. “Although death is a part of life, we struggle with these issues, like helping patients to die.”
Dilunas said the American Nurses Association code of ethics forbids nurses from participation in assisted deaths. Nurses may administer medicines to ease suffering.
Dr. Patrick W. Bankston, dean of the IUN School of Health and Human Services, said, “I worry about physicians and nurses being involved. Inevitably, there will be abuses in the process, and that will affect trust in medical personnel. Trust is essential.”