Pierogi Fest's little brother is coming to East Chicago this weekend.

The Region's other Polish food festival will take place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kosciuszko Park at Indianapolis Boulevard and 151th Street in East Chicago. Kielbasa Fest is a celebration of kielbasa, the smoked sausage that's a staple of Polish cuisine. It comes in many different varieties and is often served with sauteed onions and sauerkraut.

Kielbasa Fest will feature food vendors like East Chicago's own Big Frank's Sausage and Hammond's MJ Polish Deli. In addition to kielbasa, they typically serve other Polish cuisine like stuffed cabbages, potato pancakes and pierogi.

The Eastern European fare can be washed down with imported brews from a Polish beer garden.

Pierogi Fest's Buscias – a lighthearted parody of housecoat-wearing, shawl-draped, root beer candy-harboring Polish grandma stuck in their old country ways – typically make an appearance at the festival.

Expect to hear some polka tunes.

There will be live entertainment, including Tony Blazonczyk's New Phaze, The E-Z Tones and EZ Tymes DJ. The Wesoty LUD Polish Folk Dance Company will perform traditional Polish folk dance.

Founded in 2016, Kielbasa Fest has had Pierogi Fest-like characters like the Kielbasa Crusader and Grumpy Golabki. It takes place in a city park named after Thaddeus Kosciuszko, the Polish immigrant who served in George Washington's army during the Revolutionary War.

The event is free and open to the public, with food and drink available for purchase. Sponsors include Randall Metals, Ameristar Casino & Hotel, Tradebe, Cleveland Cliffs, BP and Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

For more information, visit eastchicago.com.