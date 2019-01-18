MERRILLVILLE — Five minutes before Bob Salitore’s DeVry University course was supposed to meet in the Merrillville Center’s new computer lab, the instructor popped his head in to give the students studying in the reserved room a heads-up that his class was about to start.
“We’re having class in here at 6:30,” he told a handful of students. “It’s not until 6:30, so you don’t have to get out of here — you can stay as long as you like. In fact, you can stay for class if you like.”
“What class is this?” one student asked as Salitore invited the group to his 115: Intro to Business course.
“Oh, you know what?” another said, “I’m taking that online right now.”
Salitore lit up.
“Do you live near here?” he asked.
“You can crash any Tuesday night if you like. We invite people to crash class anytime — any online student that would like to come to a live class, we’re thrilled. We find that the chemistry is so terrific.”
It’s these kinds of interactions that DeVry student Reyna Teasley said makes her university experience.
For Teasley, DeVry brings an opportunity to pursue an affordable education, learn in a flexible class environment and connect with instructors on her own time. She schedules her classes from 6 to 9:50 p.m., before heading to her overnight shift at Best Buy.
“Even when I can’t get to my professor, there’s always a professor here,” she said.
In a time when a number of national for-profit colleges have unexpectedly shuttered their doors, DeVry University remains strong.
The university system, founded more than 80 years ago in Chicago, has grown to include more than 50 locations in 17 states offering courses in many subject areas, from business administration to engineering technology.
DeVry celebrated the reopening of its Merrillville Center this week, now at 8488 Georgia St., after a nearly 20-year stint in the former Twin Towers complex at Interstate 65 and U.S. 30.
Surviving by keeping up with change
The center’s two classrooms, academic support center and collaborative work spaces reflect the university system’s trend in recent years away from large, campus-style locations and toward small, community-infused centers.
DeVry President James Bartholomew said a concerted effort to bring technology into the classroom and refocus university offerings toward DeVry’s growing population of adult learners distinguish the university from other recently closed for-profit schools like Brightwood College, ITT Tech and Harrison College.
“You have to reinvent yourself to stay relevant,” he said.
“Our focus is to make sure every student graduates from DeVry University with the skills and the ability and the technical capabilities to solve modern business problems.”
The university continues to expand its national reach, and where there isn’t a center nearby for prospective students, DeVry is marketing its online classes.
Many students complete their degree programs through some combination of courses taken online, and at one or more of DeVry’s physical locations, said Amy King, group president for DeVry’s central region.
The wide variety of options — locally DeVry has one center in Northwest Indiana and eight locations in Chicago — allows many of DeVry’s continuing education students to find the best fit for their busy schedules.
DeVry offers certificates, associate and bachelor’s degrees through five colleges, as well as master’s degrees through its Keller Graduate School of Management.
Alumni have gone on to pursue lucrative careers in science and technology, but it’s stories of returning students and working parents that Bartholomew said energize his work with the university.
“The most impressive ones are the folks that are pulling themselves up by the bootstraps,” Bartholomew said.
“They’re going to school, doing their assignments in the middle of the night, so they can get them done. They’re supporting their kids and showing them the way to get ahead.”
For Salitore, teaching at DeVry is an opportunity to share his own real-word experience in business. He’s been with DeVry’s Merrillville Center from the very beginning, working first with the Bank of Indiana in the Twin Towers, then joining DeVry in the early ‘90s.
“It’s been an absolute labor of love,” Salitore said.
“We had some fears that things weren’t going to stick around when the towers went away, so this is absolutely a joy for us. It’s kind of a rebirth.”