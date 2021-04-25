Kindergarten preregistration continues for Merrillville schools

MERRILLVILLE — Kindergarten preregistration will continue online through May 28 at the Merrillville Community School Corp.

Parents with children age 5 either on or before Aug. 1, can preregister by visiting the corporation website www.mvsc.k12.in.us and entering the requested information.

Once parents preregister their children online, school staff will contact parents to complete the registration process.

Parents will need to bring in the following documents to complete the registration process:

Certified birth certificate (exceptions for foster children).

DCS foster information if applicable.

Immunization records.

Proofs of residency (parent/guardian current license or state ID).

Any or all documents that affect a child's educational placement (Example: IEP, 504 or psychological evaluation).

Copy of last report card or transcript, withdrawal grades, and ISTEP scores.

Special Needs Transportation form (SNT) if applicable.

Any legal or custodial papers, if applicable.

In order to attend Merrillville schools, families must live within the boundaries of Ross Township. Information on registering children older than kindergarten age is available on the school corporation website.