PORTAGE — The Kiwanis Club of Portage has opened a Little Free Library at Perry Park, 5499 Tulip Ave.

Nancy Simpson, CEO of the Greater Portage Chamber of Commerce, Dyan Leto, Superintendent of Portage Parks, and members of the Kiwanis Club of Portage were present for the celebration.

Patti Boyer, Kiwanis Club president, talked about how the project got started.

She said she received notice from Kiwanis-Indiana District’s Children’s Fund saying there was a grant opportunity available for area clubs who were interested in receiving the Free Little Library kit. The club's application was accepted.

Club members worked with the city’s park department to select the park and location for the library.

“The park department has been partnering with the Portage Kiwanis Club for many years now with the successful Breakfast with the Easter Bunny program, so we were excited to have another one of their community projects in one of our parks”, said Dyan Leto, park superintendent.

Free Little Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Its mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring reading, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book exchange boxes.

Its vision is to have a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader.

“The goal for us was to find a location within the city where proximity and access to the local library was a challenge, so we knew we wanted to place our library somewhere on the west side of the city," Boyer said.

Perry Park provides the perfect location to serve families in the large surrounding neighborhood.

Little Free Library is a free book exchange, encouraging readers to take a book and share a book.

"If you don’t have a book to share that’s OK. You can still take a book to read," Boyer said.

Along with receiving the Little Free Library, the club also received a check for $275 to buy books for the library.

“So far we haven’t had to purchase books," Boyer said. "News spread fast about the library and Portage community members have already been generously donating books."

She said books for children and teens are always accepted, as well as requests if a reader is looking for a certain book.

The club is required to enter into a three-year commitment with Little Free Library to maintain the library and has further made a commitment to the park department to keep the library going as long as there are families who are enjoying it.

In Portage, the Kiwanis Club is celebrating its 26th anniversary of positively impacting Portage Township children and families. Popular annual programs include Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, Holiday Parade, The Dictionary Project (purchase and distribute dictionaries to every third-grade student), the Teacher’s Supply Closet, Myron Fessler Scholarship Program, Riley Children’s Hospital Komfort Kart, Royal Family Youth Camp, Cards from the Heart, and the Bicycle Safety Rodeo in partnership with the Portage Fire Department.