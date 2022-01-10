Kiwanis Club sponsors Purdue Varsity Glee Club performance

VALPARAISO — The Purdue Varsity Glee Club will perform at the Valparaiso High School Auditorium on Feb. 6.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. for the concert, which begins at 3 p.m. The auditorium is at 2727 Campbell St.

Members of the Glee Club have proudly served as ambassadors of the university for more than 125 years. This select ensemble has entertained at a state, national and international level averaging over 50 appearances in a typical year.

Under the direction of William Griffel, the Purdue Varsity Glee Club shares a one-of-a-kind sound featuring classical choral selections, folk melodies, patriotic standards and novelty tunes in their performances.

“We have hosted the Purdue Varsity Glee Club in Valparaiso since 2007,” said Dr. Roger Luekens, Chair of the Kiwanis Purdue Glee Club Committee. “This is one of our most popular fundraisers due to the Glee Club’s outstanding musical ability and the audience appeal of the music selected. We have had several sell-out performances in the past.”

Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and also sold at 1st Source Bank locations in Valparaiso. Advanced sale tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets sold at the door are $20 on the day of the concert. The promoters will follow the directive of the Porter County Health Department regarding masking and COVID precautions.

