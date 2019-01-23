CROWN POINT — A criminal court judge has given John A. Kmetz 60 more days to make restitution to a nonprofit agency from which he stole $12,693 while serving as the club's treasurer, the third reprieve he's been given since pleading guilty in 2017.
He pleaded guilty in March 2017 to stealing funds from Hunky Hollow and Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Indiana, a nonprofit that has operated the Hobart-based Center for Possibilities since the 1960s. The center provides day care, therapy and educational programs for children and adults with disabilities including cerebral palsy and Down syndrome.
Judge Salvador Vasquez on Wednesday ordered Kmetz to make monthly payments of $230 to Hunky Hollow and a lump sum payment of $5,000 before March 14.
