The longtime president of the Knight Foundation, which has bankrolled many philanthropic grants in the Region over the years, is stepping down after 18 years at the helm.

The national nonprofit started by John S. and James L. Knight has long been active in Gary and Northwest Indiana, funding projects like ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen, Steel City Salvage and the YMCA of Northwest Indiana.

Alberto Ibargüen is retiring from the $2.5 billion philanthropy, which was spun out of the now-defunct Knight Ridder newspaper chain that previously owned the Gary Post-Tribune. Knight Ridder sold to rival McClatchy in 2006, but the Knight Foundation has remained active in the community such as by helping fund efforts to revitalize midtown and downtown Gary as well as a study aimed at turning City Methodist Church into a European-style ruins garden.

“He has been visionary,” said Francisco L. Borges, chair of the board. “Digital transformation has pushed us to find new ways to sustain our democracy and Alberto has provided us with the insights to do just that.”

The Knight Foundation, which collaborates locally with the Legacy Foundation, has continued to invest in the 26 cities where Knight Ridder used to have newspapers. For instance, it has given $466 million to museums, arts organizations and artists nationwide since 2005.

“When we invest in music and museums, in poetry and performances, we are investing in the connections — shared experiences — that help to build a sense of community in our pluralistic society,” Ibargüen said. “And it’s also just plain fun.”

Ibargüen, the former publisher of the Miami Herald and the El Nuevo Herald, has overseen the distribution of $2.3 billion over the years "to support informed, engaged and inclusive communities through journalism, arts, economic development and research."

Under his leadership over the years, the Knight Foundation helped Detroit come out of bankruptcy, protect the collection of the Detroit Institute of Art, establish the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, endow legal assistance at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and defend freedom of speech with strategic lawsuits.

The foundation also has worked to promote quality journalism, such as by investing $300 million in scalable news organizations.

“The question in my mind is not how to save the traditional news industry, but how to meet the information needs of communities in a democracy so that the people might, as Jack Knight put it, ‘determine their own true interests,’” Ibargüen said.

He has served in the role since 2005 and will stay on until a successor is appointed.

“Alberto has been a steadfast and visionary leader of the Knight Foundation and worked tirelessly to carry out the mission set out by John and James Knight, in a way relevant for in our times, which they only could imagine,” Borges said. “His passionate pursuit of innovative and bold ideas that support the foundation's mission regardless of the pressures and challenges to our democracy and society is his legacy. We applaud his enlightened leadership and service.”

