‘Know your why’: Glenn Robinson III focuses internally, works on ARI Foundation at NBA bubble

Robinson missed Ariana’s first steps and first words because of his career, but he values the time they get to spend talking. The son of former Roosevelt star Glenn Robinson Jr. also wants his NBA colleagues to know they can be just as involved in their families’ lives.

“It’s an easy route to have a child with a professional athlete,” he said. “I grew up in the life of my dad (who) was the No. 1 pick. I was the son of a professional athlete. I see the potential as fathers that we do have in this league and the negative things that come with fathers in the everyday world. I wanted to find a way to empower fathers to let them know it’s okay to be involved in your child’s life.”

Robinson is donating $22 for every point he scores this season to the ARI Foundation, and the NBA is going to match his donation. He settled on $22 because he was wearing No. 22 playing for the Pistons when Ariana was born on March 22. To date, he’s scored 712 points.

He returned to the court Sunday after missing the first four seeding games with a bone bruise, he said. Robinson suffered the injury during a scrimmage at the bubble. He scored four points and grabbed three rebounds while playing 17 minutes in a 124-121 loss to Portland.

As for who Robinson is, and what is his why?