Knox man convicted of Schererville child’s murder

Emergency medical technicians for the Schererville Fire Department responded April 16, 2020 to an unincorporated St. John Township home where Daniel, his mother and Tunstall lived.

They found Daniel unresponsive. Altpeter argued the child was probably already dead by the time they arrived.

Tunstall told police last year the boy simply woke from a nap vomiting that afternoon, some time after the mother left for work and left Daniel in Tunstall’s care.

He said he took the child to the bathtub where he became unresponsive, then called 911 and others in the house for help.

The child’s aunt, who was downstairs, rushed up to the bathroom, saw the boy’s lips and fingertips were blue and tried to resuscitate him.

Emergency workers took over the job of giving the boy chest compressions and rushed Daniel to Franciscan Health in Dyer where he was later officially pronounced dead.

Altpeter said an investigation determined the boy had suffered a ruptured left lung from multiple heavy strikes to his torso and head injuries that were likely caused by Tunstall hitting the boy with his clenched fist.