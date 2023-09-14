A soldier who had gone missing for 73 years after becoming a prisoner of war during the Korean War will be paid tribute to Saturday at a union hall in Gary.

Army Sgt. Cresenciano “Chano” Garcia, Jr., who has extensive family in the Region, was recently identified after a relative from Lynwood donated her DNA and matched.

He died during a death march during the Korean War and will be buried in his hometown of Laredo, Texas. But first a celebration of life will take place from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday at the United Steelworkers Union's McBridge Hall at 1301 Texas St. in Gary. At least 500 people are expected to turn out to the ceremony, which will include a rifle tribute.

"It will mean closure for the family," relative Joe Perez said.

Garcia, who has family in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Griffith, Portage, Cedar Lake, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Lynwood, enlisted in the Army while the Korean War was raging. He was deployed to Korea with Headquarters Company, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division in 1950. He was reported missing in action during a battle by Kunu-ri in South Korea in December of that year.

His remains, which had been anonymously buried in Hawaii without the family knowing, will be transported Saturday from the American Legion Hall in Lansing to the USW hall with a police escort and accompaniment by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars group and the Patriot Riders motorcycle group.

"There will be police cars with sirens and flags to honor him along the route," Perez said.

Local fire departments will pay tribute as the procession passes by, said relative Sandy Strong from Lynwood.

"We'll sing the National Anthem and go inside for a prayer and light snack before we begin the ceremony," she said. "There won't be a 21-gun salute and that will be done once in Laredo but there will be a rightful tribute with three rifles firing three shots."

Congressman Frank Mrvan is expected to attend the ceremony, the bulk of which will take place between 2 and 4 p.m.

The family will display mementos such as three Mexican coins he gave to a friend before he went off to boot camp.

"We wanted to have a huge tribute to him," Perez said. "Many organizations, especially the American Legion, stepped up. I'm a retired steelworker and when I found there was a 99.9% match to my uncle I knew we wanted to do something to pay tribute. My first call was to the steelworkers and they did not disappoint."