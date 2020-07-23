Korellis awards more than $40,000 in its scholarship fund

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — The George and Harriet Korellis Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $40,000 in scholarships this year.

These scholarships are offered to Korellis employees, employee children, and employee grandchildren annually, administered through The Legacy Foundation in Merrillville.

Thirteen recipients were awarded scholarships ranging from $,3000 to $5,000. Recipients have a variety of plans for the upcoming school year, including graduating high school seniors entering their first year of college, as well as students already pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Some recipients are even receiving the award for the second or third year.

“My parents had a strong desire to make a better way for their family, as well as for their employees and their children, too,” said company President/CEO Pete Korellis. “It is because of their deep foundation in family values and their willingness to take a risk in starting a business that it’s possible for Korellis to continue to grow and offer additional employment opportunities today.”

Criteria for the scholarships included academic performance, extracurricular activities, community involvement, letters of recommendation, and a personal essay about each candidate’s goals, their intentions with the scholarship, and the benefits of the award.