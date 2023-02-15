MUNSTER — A team from Korellis Roofing sent a special Valentine's Day greeting to patients at Hospice of the Calumet Area last week.

Staff from the firm's Employee Stock Ownership Plan team made the cards, Korellis Safety Coordinator Meredith Moran-Pruim

“We just love the work Hospice of the Calumet Area does in our community,” Moran-Pruim said. “Both my grandparents were cared for by HCA and when I recently heard the marketing team speak at St. Michael (the Archangel Church) I just knew we needed to do something for them, not just financially, but stewardly.”

Now retired owner, Pete Korellis, recently donated $60,000 gift to Hospice of the Calumet Area as part of their William J. Riley Memorial Residence Capital Campaign. The campaign includes a new roof, windows, parking lot, a Veterans Memorial and landscaped gardens.

The entire initiative total cost is $1 million and slated to be completed in 2024.

“Korellis has been so generous and their donation for our in-patient facility is greatly appreciated,” said Joan McInerney, HCA development director. “Not only have they invested financially, but emotionally. That is so important because our organization is very special and patient and family centered, from our emphasis on hospice education to the expert care we provide.”

The Korellis Employee Stock Ownership Plan team has been heavily involved in the community for the past two years and has made blankets for Phil’s Friends, fundraised for The Salvation Army, NWI Food Bank, Relay for Life, Ronald McDonald House, sent care packages to Ukrainian children, and even went to the Feed My Starving Children facility in Schaumburg to pack nutritious meals for children.

“We like to help others in any way we can, big or small,” Moran-Pruim said. “Bringing a smile to someone’s face and making someone’s day brighter is what we hope to accomplish.”