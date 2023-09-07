Korellis won a Governor's Half Century Award recognizing its longevity.

The Hammond-based roofing company, one of the largest roofing contractors in Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland, was founded in 1960. It was honored for its 63 years in business at the recent Indiana Economic Development Corporation's Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Award ceremony in Indianapolis.

Vice President of Operations Juli Tattersall was presented the award by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Economic Development Corp. Chief Operating Officer David Rosenburg.

Based out of Hammond since it was founded, the company was long owned by the Korellis family. It recently became employee-owned through an employee stock ownership plan.

George Korellis originally started the business out of his home, mainly working on residential roofs. His son Pete Korellis joined the firm in the 1980s, looking to shift to large industrial and commercial clients and landing Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant on the far South Side.

The contractor has gone on to do work at steel mills, power plants, casinos, schools, office buildings, government offices and churches. It's tackled major projects like the LaPorte Civic Auditorium, Crown Point High School, Northwest Health Hospital, Munster Med Inn, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, the BP Whiting Refinery, the Homewood-Flossmoor Racquet Club, the Marina District Plaza, St. Demetrious and Astor Place in Chicago.

It has expanded beyond just roofing to work on entire building envelopes, including sheet metal, wall panels and masonry. It often works on construction projects with challenging conditions like structural deck replacements, severe slopes, and poor logistics, striving to complete the job cost-effectively, on time and safely.