Kouts Health Care on providing COVID-19 testing: 'The right thing to do'

Tracking all testing, not just the positives, helps health experts properly monitor the rapidly changing situation, she said.

"It lets us know if our screening technique is good or not. Every week, the screening has changed. First, it was if you had traveled to China. Then it was to China and (the state of) Washington. Then it was Europe. Then a cruise, on a plane, overseas. And now we know it's being spread in the community," Lynch said.

She said President Donald Trump announced last week that insurance companies agreed to waive co-payments for testing, but that such testing would not be immediately and widely available.

That's when Lynch says she decided to inquire with the private sector to see if her local practice could start offering the testing.

"Our lab contacted us the next day and offered to send us supplies if we were willing to test," she said. "Why were we willing to take this on? We see the people are getting sicker and sicker as the days go by."

To reduce physical contact, Lynch said her employees take photos of patients' insurance cards and identification from their vehicle.