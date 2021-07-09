Kouts High School DAR Good Citizen winner chosen

KOUTS —Lily Belle Nuest, the daughter of Scott and Amy Nuest, has been selected Kouts High School’s DAR Good Citizen.

She has also been named the 2020/201 winner of the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship of $150 by the William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The DAR Good Citizens program is a way to recognize an outstanding high school senior who exhibits the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools, and communities. These qualities include dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

The DAR Good Citizens Scholarship is open in the fall to all high school seniors from the nine Porter County high schools. Each high school is asked to nominate one senior who demonstrates all the qualities of a Good Citizen. The nominee may then choose to write an essay based on a topic that has been selected by the DAR Good Citizen committee.

This year’s topic was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It/How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?” The scholarship is based on this essay. Lily’s winning essay went on to be chosen as one of 13 finalists for the State DAR Good Citizen Scholarship.