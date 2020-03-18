Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19

MICHIGAN CITY — Coronavirus testing sites are gradually coming online in the Northwest Indiana area.
Franciscan Health's Crown Point and Michigan City hospitals announced they started COVID-19 testing this week.
The hospital system's announcement comes just days after a private practice in south Porter County first started offering drive-thru testing to potentially sick individuals.
Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Health Care, 705 N. Main St., said she believes she was one of the very first private practices to offer COVID-19 testing in the area.
"This is why we go into medicine. It's the ethnically, morally and spiritually right thing to do to help people, and we need to do this," Lynch said.
The Kouts clinic began drive-thru testing Saturday, and offered it again Monday and Wednesday, Lynch said. They will continue testing on a limited schedule as long as supplies last.
Lynch encourages patients to call the clinic first at 219-766-3131.
All patients are screened ahead of time to ensure the most at-risk individuals receive testing, she said. They are looking for high fever over several days, a dry cough and shortness of breath, she said.
Michigan, Crown Point hospitals
The Michigan City hospital already tested its first patient for coronavirus Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesman said.
Patients must have a doctor’s order to obtain a test and must register in advance.
Patients seeking testing at Crown Point should register by calling 219-681-6912. The Crown Point testing site is located just outside the ER entrance.
Patients seeking testing at Michigan City should call 219-877-1474 to register prior to arrival.
The testing station is located at a trailer on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and is identified with signs.
Patients should not enter the emergency department to get tested, the hospital said. The testing site can be identified with signs at the hospitals.
To minimize unnecessary exposure, tests will be done in the patient's car, the hospital said.
After testing, patients will be instructed to return home. Results can be expected within three to four days.
Tests will be administered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All Franciscan hospitals also will be instituting new visitor restrictions.
No visitation will be allowed, with certain exceptions. One visitor for patients in the pediatric department, family birth center, ICU or ER will be allowed.
Anybody who meets the following criteria will not be allowed to visit:
• Has traveled to China, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy or have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days
• Has had contact with or have someone in their home who had contact with a person with a confirmed or highly suspected case of COVID-19
• Is younger than 18
• Has symptoms of a respiratory infection such as cough or shortness of breath
• Has a fever or signs of a fever (chills) in the past 24 hours, or a temperature of 100 or greater.
Visitor restrictions also have been put in place at Porter Regional Hospital and Portage Hospital.
Effective Tuesday, patients in the following departments will be allowed one visitor at a time:
• Emergency Department
• Surgery
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) — must be a parent
• Pediatrics Unit
• Labor and Delivery Unit
• Patients at end of life
The hospital system is not allowing visitors who have respiratory illness symptoms or fever, are younger than 18, or have traveled internationally or been in contact with someone with symptoms in the past 14 days.