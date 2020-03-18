Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19

The Michigan City hospital already tested its first patient for coronavirus Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesman said.

Patients must have a doctor’s order to obtain a test and must register in advance.

Patients seeking testing at Crown Point should register by calling 219-681-6912. The Crown Point testing site is located just outside the ER entrance.

Patients seeking testing at Michigan City should call 219-877-1474 to register prior to arrival.

The testing station is located at a trailer on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and is identified with signs.

Patients should not enter the emergency department to get tested, the hospital said. The testing site can be identified with signs at the hospitals.

To minimize unnecessary exposure, tests will be done in the patient's car, the hospital said.

After testing, patients will be instructed to return home. Results can be expected within three to four days.

Tests will be administered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All Franciscan hospitals also will be instituting new visitor restrictions.