HAMMOND —A former high-ranking Porter County election official is asking a federal judge to reinstate her on the county government payroll.
Kathryn A. Kozuszek claims in a request for a preliminary injunction that her removal from voter registration and election duties by Porter County officials was an improper act of political retribution for her outspoken criticism of their handling of last fall’s vote tally.
Her attorney, Ivan E. Bodensteiner, petitioned U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen late last week to reinstate Kozuszek as an employee of the county’s election staff following, what Bodensteiner claims, was Kozuszek’s job termination July 1.
Kozuszek, wife of Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeff Chidester, had served as the Democratic director of the Office of Voter Registration since 2001 and helped conduct Porter County elections until she and some Porter County officials had a falling out early last year.
Kozuszek is suing the Porter County Clerk, the Porter County Elections Board and David Beng, a Republican member of the elections board, to be paid for overtime she worked in a previous election.
Kozuszek's suit also alleged Porter County officials retaliated against her overtime pay claim by taking away her oversight of Porter County election results.
Kozuszek was vocal late last year in holding those officials responsible for several mishaps in the 2018 general election. Polling places were understaffed, workers lacked training and the vote count was so delayed final figures were not posted until three days after the election.
These election problems prompted the General Assembly to overhaul election management in Porter County by creating a new Board of Elections and Registration.
Kozuszek states she isn’t challenging the new election reform legislation, which includes an anti-nepotism measure, preventing Porter County’s party chairmen or the county clerk from appointing family members.
However, she is asking for some position with the county elections and registration staff.
Kozuszek claims she came to work July 1, but the Porter County Clerk and chief deputy and Porter County police officers denied her access to her office until the lock on the office door was changed.
Kozuszek claims she is being punished for exercising her First Amendment right to voice political criticism of county government.
Lawyers for Porter County officials have asked the judge to dismiss the suit on grounds her overtime issue is a personal complaint against the county’s efforts to save taxpayer dollars and is not a political controversy protected by the constitution.