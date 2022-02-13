Kruger Middle School hosts roundup

MICHIGAN CITY — Sixth-grade students from the Michigan City area are invited to attend Krueger Middle School’s annual roundup as these students and their families prepare to transition into middle school.

This informational session is at 5 p.m. March 1 at Krueger Middle School, 2001 Springland Ave.

“The middle school years are a unique time in our students' lives, and we give them a strong support system and a foundation for academic success in high school,” said Josh Malone, Krueger Middle School Principal.

“Our school is well known in Michigan City for its environmental focus, and for hosting elementary field trips for environmental field days and a ‘Bringing History Alive’ program. But some may not realize that we offer opportunities to earn high school credits, we have a strong performing arts program, and we recently added a Project Lead the Way program in computer science.”

At the roundup, incoming students can learn more details about middle school life so they will better understand what to expect over the next two school years.

“This is an opportunity for sixth-graders and their families to tour the school, meet our counselor and administrators, and learn about the classes, extracurriculars, athletics, and everything else our school has to offer,” Malone said.

This roundup is open to families of all current MCAS sixth-grade students at Lake Hills, Joy, Springfield, and Marsh elementary schools – as well as sixth-graders attending area private or charter schools. Homeschooled students are also welcome.

More information about Krueger Middle School is available by contacting the school office at 219-873-2061.

Barker Middle School held a similar event in the fall. Families who may have missed that event, and are interested in learning more about Barker can contact the school office at (219) 873-2057 for information.

