Labor Day holiday travel tough on the road, at the pump

Between Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, there are 29.4 million vehicle miles traveled daily. On holiday weekends, it can feel like all those vehicles are in front on you on the highway.
There’s pain on the road, and there’s pain at the pump.
“Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher,” said Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy’s head petroleum analyst.
Prices might rise a bit more before the weekend but are likely to drop after Labor Day demand is gone, he said.
“In addition, the switch back to cheaper winter gasoline will happen in a few weeks, giving more potential downward momentum for prices,” De Haan said.
Hurricane Laura shut down hundreds of oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico, but abundant oil inventories cushioned the blow, he said.
In Indiana, gas prices rose 10 cents in the past week, the third-largest increase in the nation, according to AAA – the Auto Club Group’s weekly gas prices report. Hurricane Laura and an increase in demand, reported by the Energy Information Administration, were cited as driving the increase.
A few weeks after Labor Day, refineries switch to producing a less expensive winter blend of gasoline, so prices should drop. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires a special summer blend with more expensive additives to address emissions that affect air quality in hotter months, according to Nick Jarmusz, AAA’s Midwest director of public affairs.
As usual, there is road construction to watch out for.
“Drivers should definitely be aware of the ongoing work on I-65 between U.S. 30/Merrillville and the I-94 interchange/Gary, as well as work on I-94 between the Illinois state line and I-65 interchange/Gary,” said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Northwest District.
“While work may not be occurring, work zones will still be set up, so lane closures and/or lane shifts will remain over the holiday weekend. The same can be said for other work zones set up on state roads. Drivers should still be cautious when approaching work zones and navigate them carefully,” Bajek said.
There is some good news for drivers, though.
“Work at the U.S. 30 and I-65 interchange and on I-65 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 will be wrapped up this week,” Bajek said. “Most of the work on I-94 and the I-65 interchange should also be wrapped up. We do not have plans to start any major projects this week.”
Bajek urged anyone planning a weekend trip to visit indot.carsprogram.org for possible road closures that could impact their travel.
Jamasz offers additional tips as well.
Program your GPS ahead of time, have your phone completely charged and take a charger with you, and have an emergency roadside kit in case you need it, he said.
Be patient on the road, don’t drive when you’re drowsy, eliminate distractions and buckle up.
“Take your time, plan ahead and be extra alert to make sure you and your passengers stay safe while out on the roads,” Jarmusz said.
If you’re heading to Chicago, the South Shore Line might be a good option. Westbound rides are free, “so basically it’s 50% off,” said Michael Noland, president and general manager of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
With so much of Chicago not yet opened up because of COVID-19, ridership is about 20% of normal capacity, he said, but trains are still large to allow plenty of room for social distancing.
Cleanliness on the trains is a big concern for NICTD. More cleaners have been hired, and the agency is putting ultraviolet lighting into the HVAC system, near the filters, to clean the cars.
“We have taken significant steps. Masks are required, we’ve got hand sanitizers on the trains,” and more, Noland said.
