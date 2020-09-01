Labor Day holiday travel tough on the road, at the pump

As usual, there is road construction to watch out for.

“Drivers should definitely be aware of the ongoing work on I-65 between U.S. 30/Merrillville and the I-94 interchange/Gary, as well as work on I-94 between the Illinois state line and I-65 interchange/Gary,” said Cassy Bajek, public relations director for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Northwest District.

“While work may not be occurring, work zones will still be set up, so lane closures and/or lane shifts will remain over the holiday weekend. The same can be said for other work zones set up on state roads. Drivers should still be cautious when approaching work zones and navigate them carefully,” Bajek said.

There is some good news for drivers, though.

“Work at the U.S. 30 and I-65 interchange and on I-65 between U.S. 30 and U.S. 231 will be wrapped up this week,” Bajek said. “Most of the work on I-94 and the I-65 interchange should also be wrapped up. We do not have plans to start any major projects this week.”

Bajek urged anyone planning a weekend trip to visit indot.carsprogram.org for possible road closures that could impact their travel.

Jamasz offers additional tips as well.